This rocky beach southeast of Amlapura is home to one of the more unusual sights in east Bali – a 2m-long penis-shaped rock (lingga). Locals attribute great power to the rock and it's now the scene of regular ceremonies. Experts have speculated that the stone is an ancient fertility symbol and this has in turn led to additional speculation that a nearby large stone that somewhat resembles a yoni (the female counterpart of a lingga) may be a companion piece.