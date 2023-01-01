The most popular 'secret' beach on Bali, Pantai Pasir Putih (White Sand Beach) lives up to its name. Once a mooring spot for local fishing boats, this long crescent of white sand backed by coconut palms is now a popular tourist attraction, with thatched beach warungs and cafes lining the sand and souvenir stalls clustered around the car park. Sun lounges await bikini-­clad bottoms. The water is safe for swimming and you can rent snorkelling gear to explore the sparkling aquamarine water.

From JI Raya Perasi (the main highway), look for the large 'White Sand Beach' sign and then turn off the main road and follow a paved track for 1.2km to a large dirt parking area; other tracks are signed 'Virgin Beach'. Locals will collect an access fee (10,000Rp per person including parking).

Cars and motorbikes are barred from driving close to the beach. There's a track down to the sand from the parking area.