Officially known as Segkidu Village but called Candidasa for tourism purposes, this east coast settlement is heavily developed with hotels. The beach here was pretty well destroyed in the 1970s, when its offshore reef was mined for lime to make cement and other construction materials, so those seeking to swim, snorkel or dive in the sea should steer clear. However, the hinterland is attractive, the picturesque lagoon in the centre of town is full of water lillies that bloom in the morning and many of the local hotels have gorgeous beachside infinity pools where guests can laze their days away.
Candidasa
The most popular 'secret' beach on Bali, Pantai Pasir Putih (White Sand Beach) lives up to its name. Once a mooring spot for local fishing boats, this…
Candidasa
Candidasa's temple is on the hillside across from the lagoon at the eastern end of the village strip. It has twin temples devoted to the male-female gods…
