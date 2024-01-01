Built in 1744, this palace includes the former king’s family temple, which is a pilgrimage site for Lombok’s Hindus on 24 December. In 1894 it was the site of bloody battles between the Dutch and Balinese. You can get a slight sense of history here, but it's mostly just a public park these days with a polluted artificial lake.
Mayura Water Palace
Mataram
