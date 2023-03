Some 5km east of Kuta, Tanjung Aan (aka A'an, Ann) is a spectacular sight: a giant horseshoe bay with two sweeping arcs of fine sand with the ends punctuated by waves crashing on the rocks. Swimming is good here and there are trees and shelters for shade, plus safe parking (for a small charge). Warung Turtle, at the east end of the beach, has cheery service and cheap beer, while the western headland Bukit Merese is worth climbing for spectacular sunsets.