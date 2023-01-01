Pura Lingsar

Just 6km east of Mataram, in the village of Lingsar, this large temple compound is the holiest in Lombok. It was built in 1714 by King Anak Agung Ngurah and is nestled beautifully in lush rice fields. It is multi-denominational, with a temple for Balinese Hindus (Pura Gaduh) and one for followers of Lombok’s mystical take on Islam, the Wektu Telu religion.

Pura Gaduh has four shrines: one orientated to Gunung Rinjani (seat of the gods on Lombok), one to Gunung Agung (seat of the gods in Bali), and a double shrine representing the union between the two islands.

The Wektu Telu temple is noted for its enclosed, lily-covered pond devoted to Lord Vishnu, and for the holy eels, which can be enticed from their lair with hard-boiled eggs (available at stalls). It’s considered good luck to feed them.

You will be expected to rent a sash and/or sarong (or bring your own) to enter the shrines. Note that many exterior walls were damaged in the 2018 quakes, while the grassy grounds here became a refugee camp for victims.

Take a bemo from the Mandalika BuS Terminal to Narmada, another to Lingsar and ask to be dropped off at the temple.