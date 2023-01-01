Pura Meru is the largest and second-most important Hindu temple on Lombok. Built in 1720, it’s dedicated to the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. The inner court has 33 small shrines and three thatched teak-wood meru (multi-tiered shrines). The central meru, with 11 tiers, is Shiva’s house; the meru to the north, with nine tiers, is Vishnu’s; and the nine-tiered meru to the south is Brahma’s.

The meru also represent three sacred mountains, Rinjani, Agung and Bromo, and the mythical Mt Meru. The caretaker will lend you a sash and sarong if you don't have your own. Unofficial touts may try to rent you one and/or charge you for entry (generally asking 20,000Rp).