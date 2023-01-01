Air Terjun Tiu Kelep

A further 50 minutes or so uphill from the popular Air Terjun Sindang Gila is this waterfall with a swimming hole. The track is steep and guides are recommended (100,000Rp each; negotiable). Long-tailed macaques (locals call them kera) and the much rarer silvered leaf monkey sometimes appear.

Anyone lurking around the Air Terjun Sindang Gila ticket office is likely not an official guide. Avoid them. Legitimate guides are easy to find in town, especially in the small collection of shops by the entrance to Air Terjun Sindang Gila.