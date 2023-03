It’s not the grandest, but Pura Batu Bolong is Lombok’s most appealing Hindu temple and is particularly lovely at sunset. Join ever-welcoming members of the Balinese community as they leave offerings at the 14 altars and pagodas that tumble down a rocky volcanic outcrop into the foaming sea about 2km south of central Senggigi. The rock underneath the temple has a natural hole, hence the name (batu bolong literally means ‘rock with hole’).