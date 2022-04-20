Shop
Lombok's original tourist resort, Senggigi enjoys a fine location along a series of sweeping bays, with light-sand beaches below a backdrop of jungle-clad mountains and coconut palms. In the evening a setting blood-red sun sinks into the surf next to the giant triangular cone of Bali's Gunung Agung.
This pleasant, little-visited nature reserve is ideal for escaping the tourist bustle of Senggigi and indulging in a few hours of strolling in the…
It’s not the grandest, but Pura Batu Bolong is Lombok’s most appealing Hindu temple and is particularly lovely at sunset. Join ever-welcoming members of…
A useful landmark in the heart of Senggigi, although not especially notable otherwise.
