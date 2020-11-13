Pantai Mawun

This beach is reason enough to venture down Kuta way. Some 8km west of Kuta and 600m off the main road, this half-moon cove is framed by soaring headlands with azure water and a swath of sand that's empty save for a fishing village of a few thatched houses. The beach is terrific for swimming. It has paved parking, some modest cafes and large trees for shade. Sun lounger rentals are 50,000Rp.