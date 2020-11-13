Long Kuta sand beach, Lombok, Indonesia

Pantai Mawun

Top choice in South Lombok

This beach is reason enough to venture down Kuta way. Some 8km west of Kuta and 600m off the main road, this half-moon cove is framed by soaring headlands with azure water and a swath of sand that's empty save for a fishing village of a few thatched houses. The beach is terrific for swimming. It has paved parking, some modest cafes and large trees for shade. Sun lounger rentals are 50,000Rp.

Nearby South Lombok attractions

1. Pantai Areguling

1.26 MILES

Look for a steep track off the main coast road 6km west of Kuta. A rough 2km ride brings you to this broad bay with a wide beach of beige sand. It's a…

2. Pantai Mawi

3.31 MILES

This is a surf paradise: a stunning scene, with legendary barrels and several more beaches scattered around the great bay. Watch out for the strong rip…

3. Pantai Selong Blanak

3.6 MILES

Behold the wide, sugar-white beach with water streaked a thousand shades of blue, ideal for swimming. You can rent surfboards (per day 50,000Rp) and…

4. Pantai Seger

6.47 MILES

Pantai Seger, a lovely beach about 2km east of Kuta around the first headland, has unbelievably turquoise water, decent swimming (though no shade) and a…

5. Tanjung Aan

7.97 MILES

Some 5km east of Kuta, Tanjung Aan (aka A'an, Ann) is a spectacular sight: a giant horseshoe bay with two sweeping arcs of fine sand with the ends…

6. Pantai Bumbangku

11.55 MILES

Follow a narrow track off the main road for 2.5km and you'll find this idyllic and often deserted beach across the bay from Gerupuk. The structures you…

7. Pantai Belongas

12.9 MILES

Remote, powdery white and all yours for as long as you wish to enjoy it. This is a destination for Robinson Crusoe wannabes.

8. Heaven Beach

16.28 MILES

Ask for directions to Heaven Beach for a real bit of sandy wonder. It's a stunning little pocket of white sand and surf about 4km from Ekas. Despite the…