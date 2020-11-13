This beach is reason enough to venture down Kuta way. Some 8km west of Kuta and 600m off the main road, this half-moon cove is framed by soaring headlands with azure water and a swath of sand that's empty save for a fishing village of a few thatched houses. The beach is terrific for swimming. It has paved parking, some modest cafes and large trees for shade. Sun lounger rentals are 50,000Rp.
Pantai Mawun
Top choice in South Lombok
Nearby South Lombok attractions
1. Pantai Areguling
1.26 MILES
Look for a steep track off the main coast road 6km west of Kuta. A rough 2km ride brings you to this broad bay with a wide beach of beige sand. It's a…
2. Pantai Mawi
3.31 MILES
This is a surf paradise: a stunning scene, with legendary barrels and several more beaches scattered around the great bay. Watch out for the strong rip…
3. Pantai Selong Blanak
3.6 MILES
Behold the wide, sugar-white beach with water streaked a thousand shades of blue, ideal for swimming. You can rent surfboards (per day 50,000Rp) and…
4. Pantai Seger
6.47 MILES
Pantai Seger, a lovely beach about 2km east of Kuta around the first headland, has unbelievably turquoise water, decent swimming (though no shade) and a…
5. Tanjung Aan
7.97 MILES
Some 5km east of Kuta, Tanjung Aan (aka A'an, Ann) is a spectacular sight: a giant horseshoe bay with two sweeping arcs of fine sand with the ends…
6. Pantai Bumbangku
11.55 MILES
Follow a narrow track off the main road for 2.5km and you'll find this idyllic and often deserted beach across the bay from Gerupuk. The structures you…
7. Pantai Belongas
12.9 MILES
Remote, powdery white and all yours for as long as you wish to enjoy it. This is a destination for Robinson Crusoe wannabes.
8. Heaven Beach
16.28 MILES
Ask for directions to Heaven Beach for a real bit of sandy wonder. It's a stunning little pocket of white sand and surf about 4km from Ekas. Despite the…