The nearest market town to Tetebatu is Kotaraja, which is known for its blacksmiths. Kotaraja is also host to a Sasak stick-fighting festival each August. The fights are both fierce and real, and end gracefully at the first sight of blood. The biggest markets in Kotaraja are Monday and Wednesday mornings.
Kotaraja
Lombok
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.77 MILES
This beach is reason enough to venture down Kuta way. Some 8km west of Kuta and 600m off the main road, this half-moon cove is framed by soaring headlands…
16.42 MILES
Just 6km east of Mataram, in the village of Lingsar, this large temple compound is the holiest in Lombok. It was built in 1714 by King Anak Agung Ngurah…
12.75 MILES
Lording it over the northern half of Lombok, Gunung Rinjani (3726m) is Indonesia's second-tallest volcano. It's an astonishing peak, and sacred to Hindus…
22.74 MILES
Some 5km east of Kuta, Tanjung Aan (aka A'an, Ann) is a spectacular sight: a giant horseshoe bay with two sweeping arcs of fine sand with the ends…
26.25 MILES
Behold the wide, sugar-white beach with water streaked a thousand shades of blue, ideal for swimming. You can rent surfboards (per day 50,000Rp) and…
19.26 MILES
This spectacular set of falls is a 20-minute walk from Senaru via a lovely forest and hillside trail. The hardy make for the creek, edge close and then…
27.01 MILES
This is a surf paradise: a stunning scene, with legendary barrels and several more beaches scattered around the great bay. Watch out for the strong rip…
19.64 MILES
A further 50 minutes or so uphill from the popular Air Terjun Sindang Gila is this waterfall with a swimming hole. The track is steep and guides are…
Nearby Lombok attractions
3.57 MILES
On the southern slopes of Rinjani, the Kelelawar waterfall is accessible by a spectacular 1½km walk (one way) through rice fields from Tetebatu. Walk 1km…
4.03 MILES
A shady 4km track leading from the main road, just north of the Tetebatu mosque, heads into this forest, where you'll find black monkeys – you'll want a…
5.22 MILES
A steep 2km hike from the car park at the end of the access road to Gunung Rinjani National Park leads to beautiful Air Terjun Jukut, an impressive 20m…
11.49 MILES
On the southeastern slopes of Gunung Rinjani east of Tetebatu, Sapit is a tiny, very relaxed village with views across to Sumbawa. Tobacco-drying open …
12.75 MILES
Lording it over the northern half of Lombok, Gunung Rinjani (3726m) is Indonesia's second-tallest volcano. It's an astonishing peak, and sacred to Hindus…
6. Gunung Rinjani National Park
12.8 MILES
The official website for the park has good info and maps, and a useful section on reported scams by dodgy hiking operators.
16.42 MILES
Just 6km east of Mataram, in the village of Lingsar, this large temple compound is the holiest in Lombok. It was built in 1714 by King Anak Agung Ngurah…
19.26 MILES
This spectacular set of falls is a 20-minute walk from Senaru via a lovely forest and hillside trail. The hardy make for the creek, edge close and then…