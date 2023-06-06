Overview

Lombok's capital is a sprawling amalgam of several once-separate towns with fuzzy borders: Ampenan (the port), Mataram (the administrative center), Cakranegara (the business center, often called simply 'Cakra') and Sweta to the east, where you'll find the Mandalika bus terminal. Mataram stretches for 7.5 miles (12km) from east to west.