Lombok's capital is a sprawling amalgam of several once-separate towns with fuzzy borders: Ampenan (the port), Mataram (the administrative center), Cakranegara (the business center, often called simply 'Cakra') and Sweta to the east, where you'll find the Mandalika bus terminal. Mataram stretches for 7.5 miles (12km) from east to west.
Mataram
Just 6km east of Mataram, in the village of Lingsar, this large temple compound is the holiest in Lombok. It was built in 1714 by King Anak Agung Ngurah…
Mataram
Pura Meru is the largest and second-most important Hindu temple on Lombok. Built in 1720, it’s dedicated to the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva…
Mataram
Built in 1744, this palace includes the former king’s family temple, which is a pilgrimage site for Lombok’s Hindus on 24 December. In 1894 it was the…
Islamic Center Nusa Tenggara Barat
Mataram
Opened in 2016, and superficially damaged in the 2018 quakes, this towering green-and-gold mosque is the most striking building in Lombok, with fabulous…
