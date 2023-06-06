Mataram

Lombok's capital is a sprawling amalgam of several once-separate towns with fuzzy borders: Ampenan (the port), Mataram (the administrative center), Cakranegara (the business center, often called simply 'Cakra') and Sweta to the east, where you'll find the Mandalika bus terminal. Mataram stretches for 7.5 miles (12km) from east to west.

  • Temple of Wektu Telu Religion, Lombok, Indonesia

    Pura Lingsar

    Mataram

    Just 6km east of Mataram, in the village of Lingsar, this large temple compound is the holiest in Lombok. It was built in 1714 by King Anak Agung Ngurah…

  • Exterior towers of Pura Meru.

    Pura Meru

    Mataram

    Pura Meru is the largest and second-most important Hindu temple on Lombok. Built in 1720, it’s dedicated to the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva…

  • Mayura Water Palace

    Mayura Water Palace

    Mataram

    Built in 1744, this palace includes the former king’s family temple, which is a pilgrimage site for Lombok’s Hindus on 24 December. In 1894 it was the…

  • Islamic Center Nusa Tenggara Barat

    Islamic Center Nusa Tenggara Barat

    Mataram

    Opened in 2016, and superficially damaged in the 2018 quakes, this towering green-and-gold mosque is the most striking building in Lombok, with fabulous…

