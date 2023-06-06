Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Gili Meno is the smallest of the three Gili Islands and a good setting for your desert-island fantasy. Ringed by gorgeous beaches and teeming reefs, Meno is also the quietest and most traditional of the three, beloved more of honeymooners and mature travelers than the full-moon-party set.
Get to the heart of Gili Meno with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Indonesia $26.99
Bali, Lombok & Nusa Tenggara $24.99
Pocket Bali $14.99