Gili Meno

Rural island scene, with cow, hut, and palm trees

Gili Meno is the smallest of the three Gili Islands and a good setting for your desert-island fantasy. Ringed by gorgeous beaches and teeming reefs, Meno is also the quietest and most traditional of the three, beloved more of honeymooners and mature travelers than the full-moon-party set.

