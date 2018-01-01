Welcome to Sumba

Sumba is a dynamic mystery. With its rugged undulating savannah and low limestone hills growing more maize and cassava than rice, it looks nothing like Indonesia’s volcanic islands to the north. Sprinkled throughout the countryside are hilltop villages with thatched clan houses clustered around megalithic tombs, where nominally Protestant villagers still pay homage to their indigenous marapu with bloody sacrificial rites. Throw in some of Indonesia's most prized hand-spun ikat (patterned textiles) and the annual Pasola festival – where bareback horsemen 'battle' one another in ritualised conflicts with hand-carved spears – and it’s easy to see that adat (traditional lore) in Sumba runs deep.

