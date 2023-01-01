Right beside the main road to Waingapu, 22km east of Waikabubak, Kampung Pasunga boasts one of Sumba’s most impressive tombs. The most interesting grave consists of an upright stone slab carved with images of a chief and his wife, their hands on their hips. This monument dates from 1926 and took six months to carve; 150 buffalo were sacrificed for the funeral ceremony. It's visible from the road.

Pasunga’s ama (respected male), is friendly and happy to share information, and villagers are mostly unfazed by visitors.