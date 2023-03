Downhill from the riverside settlement of Taramanu, just after the sports field, you'll meet a good road that leads to a huddle of about 30 thatched, peak-roof houses around a stone grave site on a promontory above the sea. You'll see slabs blanketed with corn kernels drying in the sun, women weaving and children pounding rice in the old timber grinder. You'll be asked to make a donation (20,000Rp per person will suffice) and sign the guestbook.