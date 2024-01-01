Kampung Tambelar

Sumba

Has very impressive tombs and stone graves, with rows of houses with thatched roofs. Leave a donation of 20,000Rp or 50,000Rp if there are a few of you.

  • Lembaga Studi & Pelestarian Budaya Sumba

    Lembaga Studi & Pelestarian Budaya Sumba

    19.26 MILES

    Just 3km west of town, this Catholic-run NGO is in a working coconut plantation and has an excellent cultural museum. It was developed by Fr Robert Ramone…

  • Kampung Tarung

    Kampung Tarung

    0.46 MILES

    Tarung is home to five tribes, each with their own small, thatched shrine where only the local ratu (priest) is allowed to pray and commune with the…

  • Kampung Waigalli

    Kampung Waigalli

    6.77 MILES

    Downhill from the riverside settlement of Taramanu, just after the sports field, you'll meet a good road that leads to a huddle of about 30 thatched, peak…

  • Kampung Praigoli

    Kampung Praigoli

    6.88 MILES

    Best known for its nearly 200-year-old Watu Kajiwa, the deeply traditional, sprawling village of Praigoli is notched in the dusty, leafy hills above Sumba…

  • Pantai Watubela

    Pantai Watubela

    11.14 MILES

    You'll need your own wheels or a driver to access this slice of paradise, which is part of Patiala Bawa village, but the privacy and serenity is worth it…

  • Gallu Bakul

    Gallu Bakul

    10.33 MILES

    At Gallu Bakul, 2.5km down the road from the modernising village of Kabonduk, is Sumba’s heaviest tomb, weighing in at 70 tonnes. At its eastern end is a…

  • Kampung Pasunga

    Kampung Pasunga

    11.3 MILES

    Right beside the main road to Waingapu, 22km east of Waikabubak, Kampung Pasunga boasts one of Sumba’s most impressive tombs. The most interesting grave…

  • Kampung Prai Klembung

    Kampung Prai Klembung

    0.38 MILES

    It’s only a short stroll from most hotels to Prai Klembung, a nearby village with hefty concrete-slab tombs in an overgrown but atmospheric setting…

