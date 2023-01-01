Tarung is home to five tribes, each with their own small, thatched shrine where only the local ratu (priest) is allowed to pray and commune with the marapu. Between October and November Tarung is the scene of an important month-long, ancestor-worshiping ritual, the Wula Podhu. This is an austere period when even weeping for the dead is prohibited. Rites consist of offerings to the spirits (hundreds of chickens are sacrificed), and people sing and dance for the entire final day. Leave a donation of 50,000Rp.