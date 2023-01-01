Air Terjun Waimarang

It's a smooth road to get to this stunning, Sumbanese waterfall, followed by around 8km of bumps before arriving at the carpark. Pay a nominal fee for leaving your vehicle, before walking for around 20 minutes on challenging terrain to reach a startlingly blue pool in the middle of the jungle, surrounded by limestone walls. Bring your camera, avoid weekends and come early.

The waterfall is south of Melolo and inland from Praiyawang, and so best visited at the same time as the village. You can hit up Praiyawang on the way back to Waingapu.