Northwest of Waingapu is arguably Sumba's best waterfall. Expect to spend two hours or more making the 60-or-so-km journey along roads that leave a lot to be desired, followed by a 40-minute trek through savannah or grasslands, depending on the time of year. What awaits will blow you away: two rivers run between time-layered limestone cliffs and converge into waterfall terraces that feed into multiple pools.

Bring sunscreen, water and daily supplies.