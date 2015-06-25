Welcome to Maluku
Welcome to the original Spice Islands. Back in the 16th century when nutmeg, cloves and mace were global commodities that grew nowhere else, money really did ‘grow on trees’. It was the search for the Moluccas' (Maluku’s) valuable spices that kick-started European colonialism and, thanks to a series of wrong turns and one auspicious land swap, shaped the modern world. When the islands' monopoly on cloves and nutmeg was broken in the 18th century, Maluku settled into gentle obscurity.
Today Maluku is a scattering of idyllic islands where the complex web of cultures envelops visitors with an effusive, almost Polynesian charm. Interisland transport can prove infuriatingly inconvenient, with flexibility and patience you can explore pristine reefs, stroll empty stretches of powdery white sand, book idyllic overwater bungalows, view perfectly formed volcanoes, and revel in a tropical discovery that seems almost too good to be true.