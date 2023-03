One of Banda's best views is from the chunky, overgrown ruins of Benteng Hollandia. Built in 1624, this was once one of the biggest Dutch fortresses in the East Indies until it was shattered by a devastating 1743 earthquake. Set high above the village of Lonthoir, make the 15-minute climb to enjoy perfect palm-framed views of Gunung Api with a magical foreground of sapphire shallows.