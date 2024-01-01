Sun Tien Kong Chinese Temple

Banda Islands

There are still a few Chinese families living on Bandaneira and the 300-year-old Sun Tien Kong Temple is testament to the ancient Chinese involvement in the Banda spice trade. Ask for the key at the Chinese-run grocery store almost opposite. Otherwise, the temple is open at Chinese New Year.

  • Benteng Belgica

    Benteng Belgica

    0.14 MILES

    A classic star fort, the Unesco-nominated Benteng Belgica was built on the hill above Benteng Nassau in 1611, when it became apparent the lower bastion…

  • Gunung Api

    Gunung Api

    1.11 MILES

    The 656m-high still-active volcano of Gunung Api can be climbed for awesome views (especially at sunrise) in two to three hours if you are fit, but the…

  • Benteng Hollandia

    Benteng Hollandia

    1.96 MILES

    One of Banda's best views is from the chunky, overgrown ruins of Benteng Hollandia. Built in 1624, this was once one of the biggest Dutch fortresses in…

  • Pulau Neilaka

    Pulau Neilaka

    13.81 MILES

    Off the northern tip of Run are the postcard-perfect, powdery white sands of Pulau Neilaka, an islet so small you can explore it in 10 minutes, drinking…

  • Benteng Nassau

    Benteng Nassau

    0.15 MILES

    Quietly crumbling among tropical foliage, Nassau was the scene of the Banda Massacre, the greatest obscenity in the violent history of Dutch Banda. The…

  • Rumah Budaya

    Rumah Budaya

    0.05 MILES

    Bandaneira’s little museum displays colonial artefacts including coins, silverware, crockery, pipes, swords and flintlock pistols and muskets. There's…

  • Hatta’s House

    Hatta’s House

    0.23 MILES

    Of three early-20th-century ‘exile houses’ in Banda, Mohammed Hatta’s house is the most appealing. It’s partly furnished and photos of the dissident, his…

  • Istana Mini

    Istana Mini

    0.31 MILES

    This grand, atmospheric yet empty 1820s mansion gives a sense of the scale of the Dutch enterprise in the Banda Islands. Once the residence of the…

