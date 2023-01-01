Rumah Budaya

Bandaneira’s little museum displays colonial artefacts including coins, silverware, crockery, pipes, swords and flintlock pistols and muskets. There's also a smattering of Bandanese stuff, including the parang (machete) and kapsete (helmet) used in the Cakalele (the warrior dance once performed by up to 50 young males that went underground following the 1621 massacre). The caretaker Iqbal or his wife Ibu Feni have the key. They live 200m north of the museum on the same side of the street.