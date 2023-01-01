The most popular Instagram and selfie destination in the Kei Islands for domestic tourists, Pantai Ngurtavur is a stunning and slender strip of sand – supposedly the longest sandbar in Indonesia – emerging out of the Banda Sea just off Pulau Waha at low tide. It's only accessible by charter boat (700,000Rp, 1½ hours), from the port of Debut on Kei Kecil's west coast.

Remember, the beach is only visible at low tide, so arrange your trip accordingly. Enterprising locals on Pulau Waha may try and charge you a 200,000Rp 'tax' for your presence on their sand.