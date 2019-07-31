Gunung Leuser National Park
The Aceh section of Gunung Leuser National Park has slipped under the tourist radar for years, seeing only a trickle of visitors while the masses head to the more hyped Bukit Lawang. Its jungle is basically the same, minus the well-worn paths and tourists clambering about trying to spot semi-wild orang-utans. This is the place for a real jungle experience.
Unesco-listed Gunung Leuser National Park is one of the world’s most important and biologically diverse conservation areas. It is often described as a complete ecosystem laboratory because of the range of forest and species types.
Within the park’s boundaries live some of the planet’s most endangered and exotic species: tigers, rhinoceroses, elephants and orang-utans. Although the likelihood of seeing most of these celebrity animals is remote, you have a good chance of seeing orang-utans, and you can be sure of encountering plenty of other primates.
