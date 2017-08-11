Flores, the island given an incongruous Portuguese name by its 16th-century colonists, has become Indonesia’s ‘Next Big Thing’. The serpentine, 670km Trans-Flores Hwy runs the length of the island, skirting knife-edge ridges, brushing by paddy-fringed traditional villages, and opening up dozens of areas few tourists explore.

In the far west, Labuanbajo is a booming tourist town that combines tropical beauty with nearby attractions such as Komodo National Park, myriad superb dive spots and stunning waterways speckled with little islands.

Beyond, the generally lush interior is attracting an ever-greater number of travellers chasing smoking volcanoes, emerald rice fields, prehistoric riddles, exotic cultures and hidden beaches. You’ll even see plenty of steeples, as away from the port towns most people are nominally Catholic. Many more are part of cultures and groups that date back centuries, and live in traditional villages seemingly unchanged in millennia.

