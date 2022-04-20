Labuan Bajo

Labuan Bajo in Flores, Indonesia

Overview

This enchanting harbor town is perpetually being upgraded to cope with more travelers. It's the jumping-off point to see prehistoric dragons at Komodo National Park and be awed by world-class diving, and those who stay a little longer fall in love with "Bajo."

