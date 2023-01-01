The charming seaside village of Sikka is one of Flores’ first Portuguese settlements. Its kings dominated the Maumere region until the 20th century. The big draw is the gorgeous, narrow Catholic cathedral that dates from 1899. The open windows in the arched, beamed eaves allow the sound of crashing waves to echo through the sanctuary.

You’ll be swarmed by ikat-wallahs as soon as you enter town, but they’re a charming bunch. For a 150,000Rp donation you can watch them work the looms. The village is 4km past Lela, some 6km off the Trans-Flores Hwy (the paved access road is about 20km south of Maumere).