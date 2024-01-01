Detusoko

Wedged into the misty peaks above an emerald valley blanketed with rice fields is the friendly village of Detusoko. Located halfway between Ende and Moni, and just a 45-minute drive from Kelimutu, it’s a misty, cool hill town. The roads here are lined with tarps where the area's agricultural treasures are laid out to dry.

  • Kelimutu

    Kelimutu National Park

    5.68 MILES

    Kelimutu National Park is a Nusa Tenggara must. Its centrepiece is Gunung Kelimutu, crowned by three startling lakes that shift colour thanks to…

  • Koka Beach near Paga in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

    Pantai Koka

    18.35 MILES

    About 5km west of Pantai Paga, look for a small, partially paved road that runs for 2km through a cocoa plantation to a stunning double bay. Facing a…

  • Sikka

    Sikka

    29.83 MILES

    The charming seaside village of Sikka is one of Flores’ first Portuguese settlements. Its kings dominated the Maumere region until the 20th century. The…

  • Ikat Market

    Ikat Market

    12.05 MILES

    The ikat market sells hand-woven tapestries from across Flores and Sumba. Bargaining is acceptable, but bear in mind you're expected to make good on any…

  • Pasar

    Pasar

    12.18 MILES

    Meander through the aromatic market that stretches from the waterfront into the streets. Expect plastic tubs of vegetables, fruit and an astonishing…

  • Musium Bung Karno

    Musium Bung Karno

    11.74 MILES

    History buffs can visit Sukarno’s wood-shuttered house of exile (1934–38). The minimal original period furnishings reflect his modest lifestyle at the…

  • Lela

    Lela

    28.14 MILES

    Just off the Trans-Flores Hwy, 20km south of Maumere, a paved road descends 2km through coconut and banana groves to the south coast weaving and fishing…

  • Pantai Paga

    Pantai Paga

    19.96 MILES

    The Trans-Flores Hwy parallels this beautiful long stretch of white sand. The water is perfect for swimming and you can easily lounge away an afternoon.

