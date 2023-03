About 5km west of Pantai Paga, look for a small, partially paved road that runs for 2km through a cocoa plantation to a stunning double bay. Facing a promontory are two perfect crescents of sand; one protected and another with views out to sea. Eat grilled fish (50,000Rp) at Blasius Homestay, or stay in the basic bamboo accommodation (rooms 200,000Rp).