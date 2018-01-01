Welcome to Tana Toraja

With its vibrant tribal culture and stunning scenery, the fascinating highland region of Tana Toraja is rightly a mecca for travellers. Its visual allure is immediate, with its villages of elaborately painted houses with boat-shaped roofs, and towering terraces of emerald green rice paddies, all of which is overseen by a protective necklace of jagged jungle-clad hills.

Read More