Kambira Baby Graves

Torajans traditionally inter deceased babies, who have not yet teethed, in trees, believing that these infants are more pure than adults, and that their bodies and spirits will be absorbed into the tree and continue to grow with it. This is one of the bigger arboreal graves in the region, holding around 20 deceased infants, though the tree itself is now deceased as well. The site is a shady, tranquil spot and there's a superbly ornate tongkonan nearby.

Kambira is near Sangalla, which is served by Kijang from Makale, 9km to the west.