Buntu Pune village has two fine tongkonan houses and four rice barns some with ancient roofs covered in vegetation. According to local legend, one of the houses was built by Pong Maramba, an early-20th-century nobleman. During Dutch rule he was appointed head of the local district, but planned to rebel and was subsequently exiled to Ambon (Maluku), where he died. His body was returned to Tana Toraja and buried at the hill to the north of Buntu Pune.