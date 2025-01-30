Spanning more than 17,000 islands, Indonesia offers vibrant cities, natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage. But with so many islands, you may be wondering how easy it is to get connected while traveling through the world’s largest archipelago.

Luckily, we have you covered. Whether you're here for adventurous activities, the beaches or the national parks, here’s everything you need to know about using your phone, eSIMs, wi-fi and finding the best service providers in Indonesia.

In popular tourist destinations such as Kuta Beach on Bali, you can rely on fast connections. Netfalls Remy Musser/Shutterstock

Will my phone work in Indonesia?

Your phone will work in Indonesia, but we do not recommend using the roaming service on your domestic phone plan, as you will likely be charged very high roaming charges. Plus, if you’re planning to travel to more remote places, it can be hard to find a signal, particularly if you are relying on roaming rather than a local service provider.



If you’re in Indonesia for less than 90 days, you can purchase a prepaid/tourist SIM card, so long as your phone isn't locked into your home network. If you’re staying in Indonesia for more than 90 days, you’ll need to register your phone’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number.

This measure was imposed in 2020 to help prevent the illegal phone trade in Indonesia, and Indonesian Customs will permit you to register two phones per person. This can be done at Bea Cukai (Customs) when you arrive at the airport on arrival in Indonesia, but you can also do it in advance using this online form.

Keep in mind the number of SIM cards inside your phone – phones that operate with one SIM card have one IMEI and those with two SIM cards have two IMEI, and you'll need to register both.



When choosing a SIM or eSIM package, the amount of data you’ll need (ie the number of gigabytes, or GB) will depend on what you’re using your phone for. If you’re just using Google Maps or doing a quick web browse for the best places to eat, you’ll probably only use about 200MB per hour. If you’re using social media or making phone or video calls, this can rise to 300MB to 800MB per hour, or up to 1GB per hour if you're streaming videos or watching YouTube in HD.

Indonesia has reliable cell phone coverage, but it can be hard to get a signal in remote areas. Bas Vermolen/Getty Images

What mobile networks are available in Indonesia?

The main mobile network operators in Indonesia are Telkomsel, XL Axiata and Indosat (which trades under the IM3 and Three brands). They all offer 3G and 4G coverage, but 5G networks are only available in limited areas of the country. According to Speedtest, Indonesia ranks 87th globally for mobile speeds, with the three main providers averaging download speeds of 20 to 31 Mbps (megabytes per second).

When visiting Indonesia for less than 90 days, you can purchase prepaid/tourist SIM cards from phone shops or airport kiosks. These cost around 150,000–300,000Rp (US$9.50–18), depending on how many GB of data you go for. While the registration is valid for 90 days, the initial data package will only be valid for 30 days – it’s easy enough to top up on the service provider's app or in a phone shop.

For example, Telkomsel offers a Prepaid Card specifically for tourists. This costs 150,000Rp (US$9.50) for 25GB of data, 25 minutes of international calls and 25 minutes of local calls. You can preorder your SIM on the Telkomsel website and pick it up at the airport (currently only available in Bali and Lombok), or you can buy a SIM when you get to your destination.

How can I get a local SIM card?

Local SIM cards should only be purchased at the official outlets of SIM card providers. You can find these at major international airports in Indonesia, or there are official stores in most big towns and cities.

You’ll also see plenty of regular phone shops and street stalls selling SIM cards, but as these are not official outlets, they are often unable to register foreign phones/tourist SIM cards properly. Avoid these shops unless they specifically say "tourist SIM card available."

You’ll need your passport to register your details, and the process will take around 30 minutes. Once your SIM card is activated, make sure it’s working before you leave the shop. You’ll find your local phone number on the SIM card packet – ask the store to highlight it for you and note it down, or add it to your phone's address book.

You'll want plenty of data to share your photos of Indonesia's spectacular landscapes. Dudarev Mikhail/Shutterstock

Is eSIM available in Indonesia and how does it work?

Local network operators and global providers offer eSIMs as well as physical SIM cards, but we recommend Saily as our eSIM partner – you can use code LP5 to receive 5% off your Saily mobile data plan. With Saily, plans start from US$4.79 for 1GB of data (valid for 7 days).

Arranging an eSIM before you travel will save you time and hassle when traveling, as all you have to do is download the Saily app and you can install your eSIM within minutes. You'll also have data ready to use from the moment you arrive.



Using an eSIM in Indonesia has several advantages over traditional physical SIM cards. You can switch between different data plans without physically swapping cards, making it convenient to explore different regions of the archipelago or other countries altogether. If you run out of data, you can also instantly activate a new plan through the app – no need to hunt down a local shop. And for dual SIM phone users, an eSIM offers the best of both worlds: you can keep your home number while using a data plan abroad.



Where can I find reliable wi-fi in Indonesia?

You can find wi-fi in most built-up areas and the majority of popular tourist destinations in Indonesia. Free wi-fi is available at major airports and train stations, but this can be patchy. Avoid sending sensitive information (eg details of your bank account) over a public wi-fi connection; using a VPN can help keep your data safe.



Unless you stay in the very simplest forms of accommodation, you’ll be hard-pressed to find somewhere that doesn’t offer wi-fi for guests. If it’s imperative that you stay connected, check that there is wi-fi in advance before booking a room. Wi-fi in public spaces such as malls and shopping centers isn’t really a thing – however, most hotels, cafes and restaurants, museums and trains will have wi-fi.

How fast and reliable is the internet?

Reliable wi-fi is easy to find in tourist destinations such as Bali (where the average speed is 32.05 Mbps) and major cities such as Jakarta (where the average is 28.7 Mbps). Unsurprisingly, it’s harder to find wi-fi in rural areas, and you may need to rely on connecting via your mobile network.

The median download speed for mobile connections is around 29 Mbps, with a median upload speed of 13.6 Mbps. If you’re in an area with 5G coverage, the average download speed can be as high as 54 Mbps. Bear in mind that rural areas are prone to occasional power cuts; even if you do find wi-fi, it won’t work when there’s no electricity.

Be aware of local rules when accessing content online in Indonesia. Alfian Widiantono/Getty Images

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

Indonesia has some restrictions on internet access, mainly involving pornography, gambling and sites that promote terrorism or hate speech. Social media platforms operate freely, but users posting defamation and blasphemy (particularly against Islam) can face legal consequences. It’s legal to use a VPN in Indonesia, except when using it to engage in illegal activities.

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

In most places in popular tourist destinations such as Bali or the Gili Islands, it's easy to find fast wi-fi. However, if you’re planning on traveling away from urban areas in other parts of the country, don't rely on being able to find wi-fi, let alone fast wi-fi. It’s a better idea to purchase a local SIM or eSIM and access the internet via local 3G, 4G and 5G networks.

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

There are no guarantees, but local providers offer English as a language option on their websites and apps, and staff at airport kiosks will always speak English. In terms of customer support, it may be harder to find someone who speaks English if you’re not in a major tourist destination.

Be respectful when using your devices at religious sites. Mazur Travel/Shutterstock

How much does it cost to stay connected in Indonesia?

This depends on the type of service you choose. International roaming will cost the most, while the costs of using local network operators will vary depending on which company you’re using and how many GB of data you want. International options such as eSIM packages from Saily start at US$4.79 for 1GB of data.

There are a handful of wi-fi passes that tourists can use to connect to wi-fi hotspots in Indonesia. Telkomsel offers daily, weekly and monthly options, while companies like JavaMifi, Klook and Traveloka offer pocket-sized mobile wi-fi devices.

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

When visiting places of worship such as temples or mosques, make sure your phone is on silent and always ask permission before taking photos of people. In rural areas, it’s seen as insensitive to show off expensive gadgets in public.

Indonesia is becoming increasingly tech-savvy, with many booking and payment services now available online. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself booking and ordering pretty much anything over WhatsApp!



Indonesia uses 230v/50Hz and Type C and Type F power outlets, so you’ll need an adapter for devices with a three-pinned plug.

How do I contact emergency services if needed?

Contact 110 for police assistance, 113 for fire, 118 or 119 for medical services, and 115 for search and rescue. Operators will speak Bahasa Indonesia, and some staff may speak English in larger cities and tourist areas. When exploring rural areas, it’s worth downloading offline maps (Google Maps has this option).

This article was produced by Lonely Planet as part of our partnership with Saily. Lonely Planet's advice and opinions are solely our own.