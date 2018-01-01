Welcome to Nagpur

Way off the main tourist routes, the isolated city of Nagpur holds the distinction of being the dead geographical centre of India. It lacks must-see sights but is an important gateway to several reserves and parks including Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Pench National Park. It’s also close to the temples of Ramtek and the ashrams of Sevagram. Summer is the best time to taste the city’s famous oranges.