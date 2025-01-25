The small, sunshine-kissed southwestern Indian state of Goa is justly famous for its fantastic beaches. Along its 105km-long (65¼-mile-long) coastline, visitors will find an abundance of sandy stretches to explore, fringed by coconut palms, and dotted with shacks and water-sports activities.

The trio of family-friendly Calangute, Baga and Anjuna comprise the most popular beaches in Goa. Candolim and Vagator brim with restaurants with great views – plus the chance to spot dolphins during boat rides. (Be sure to always choose responsible enterprises such as Terra Conscious.) While each of these has its own charm, the specter of overtourism does loom over much of Goa’s shores.

If Goa’s subregions have their own distinct identities, feels and vibes, so do its beaches. While sun, sand and sea are constants at every beach, those who seek out a stretch beyond the obvious choices will find treasures: a turtle-nesting site or two, oyster shells that were once used to grace the windows of colonial-era houses, a detour to a scenic point with great views, a freshwater lake, a hippie market…and much more. Goa’s shores are also dog-friendly, and home to many strays who are always eager for a little affection.

Read on to for our list of Goa’s seven best beaches.

Goans head to uncrowded Galgibag Beach for its fabled fresh oysters. David Evison/Shutterstock

1. Galgibag Beach

Best beach for oysters

On one of Goa’s relatively uncrowded beaches, there’s much to love: clean waters, soft sand, friendly dogs and a picturesque lagoon. Quiet Galgibag is especially popular with Goans, who usually make the drive south for one principal reason: the taste of fresh oysters. Since raw seafood isn’t usually a part of the Goan culinary scene, slurping the fresh bivalves here delivers an extra dose of novelty. The two main shacks here are Santosh Beach Restaurant and Surya’s Beach Cafe, which both serve fresh oysters, shucked and sprinkled with a bit of Tabasco sauce and lime. If you’re still hungry, there’s also other fresh seafood on the menu.

Local tip: A short drive away from the beach is Sadolxem Bridge, a narrow blue crossing affording sweeping views of the Talpona River and its lush green surroundings.

Olive ridley turtles are the stars of Morjim Beach. subbot/Shutterstock

2. Morjim Beach

Best beach for spotting sea turtles

One of Goa’s more spectacular beaches – the sunsets are alone worth making the drive up north – Morjim is also a popular nesting site for olive ridley turtles. These captivating small sea turtles are recognized as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. Every year, they head toward the shores to lay eggs; in summer, the baby hatchlings make their way into the water, under the watchful eyes of conservationists and activists. Morjim Beach has a dedicated nesting area, with a small section offering information about the turtles and the need for their conservation.

Local tip: Seeing the hatchlings is a matter of luck. But if you do happen to see a turtle or hatchling, leave them alone and alert the authorities on site.

Goa’s gentle seas and “beginner waves” make it an ideal place for first-time surfers. Filip Jedraszak/Shutterstock

3. Ashwem Beach

Best beach for surfing

Ashwem Beach draws pleasure seekers for its light, soft sands and good views. Since it’s also one of the best places in Goa to take to the waves, it’s crowded with surf schools. Beginners are in luck here: Goa’s gentle seas and “beginner waves” are ideal for those just starting out. Popular schools here include Goa Surfing School, Samudra Surf School, Jack’s Surf School and Swell Cats Surf Club; all offer one-off and regular classes, typically in the early morning. They’ll also rent you whatever equipment you need.

Local tip: Every fall, the Goa Surfing Association produces a surfing festival complete with classes, competitions and workshops.

For a laid-back vibe, head to Arambol Beach. saiko3p/Shutterstock

4. Arambol Beach

Best beach for an old-school hippie vibe

In the 1970s, a slow place of living in harmony with the surroundings attracted a flood of hippies to Goa. Many settled at and around the Arambol Beach, then a peaceful, uncluttered space with a pristine freshwater lagoon. While the hippie culture has diminished, the spirit lives on, in a new age–y sort of way – think regular drum circles, ecstatic dancing, yoga, raw-food restaurants and shops selling crystals. Most shops and restaurants will have flyers and posters announcing upcoming activities and events.

Local tip: A new mini market on a makeshift path leading to the lagoon sells inexpensive souvenirs, clothes and trinkets. If shopping here, be sure to bargain heavily.

However you want to take to the water, there’s a craft you can rent at Palolem Beach. saiko3p/Shutterstock

5. Colva and Palolem Beaches

Best southern beaches for water sports

You’ll find no shortage of water-sports options at Goan beaches, especially at ever-popular Anjuna, Baga and Vagator in the north. Down south, Colva and Palolem Beaches are the most popular spots, and offer the same variety as the north – only with fewer tourists. Here, every kind of water sport is on offer: banana boats, scuba diving, parasailing, Jet Skis, speedboats and more. Just be sure to decide on a rate before you set off; some places offer better deals for package rentals.

Local tip: At low tide in Palolem, you can walk over to Monkey Island, a tiny, rocky speck covered with trees and with great views of the sea.

Kayaking in the lagoon next to Cola Beach is a popular activity for those who make the trek here. manoj_kulkarni/Shutterstock

6. Cola Beach

Best beach for swimming

It’s a treacherous path to Cola Beach – yet fortune rewards the brave sunseekers who undertake the steep downhill trek. This as-yet-uncrowded beach, with a small adjoining lagoon shaded by trees, is a popular spot for those seeking a swim; the tree cover provides some shade and peace during harsh sunny days. The short kayaking route is a popular activity here as well (you can rent a kayak on site).

Planning tip: It’s a long and steep trek on foot. There are also jeeps and cars at the top of the hill that can take you down the bumpy road to the beach.

Fisherman share the sand with swimmers at Betul Beach. Lloyd Vas/Shutterstock

7. Betul Beach

Best beach for fishing

Palm-fringed and with soft sand, white frothy waves and fewer crowds, Betul is a typically postcard-perfect Goan beach, with views of Betul Lighthouse and Betul Fort as a lovely extra. This is also where the Sal River meets the Arabian Sea – and as such a fishing village and port. Anyone is welcome to cast here (as long as they bring their own gear); locals believe that the rocky outcrop ensures a good catch of local species like tilapia, catfish, Indian carp and crabs. Take note of the fisherman avidly discussing their catch of the day, the best angling spots and the increasing price of fish in the market – and maybe join in their conversations yourself.

Planning tip: After lying out for a bit, there’s much to do near Betul Beach. You can hike up to the ruins of the fort, go off-roading to the cliff and even enter the little red-and-white lighthouse.