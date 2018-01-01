Welcome to North Goa
The region is framed by two great rivers – the Mandovi in the south and the Terekhol in the north – with some 35km of golden beaches in between. Calangute and Baga are the epicentre of the region, and have one of the few beaches still humming in the off-season. Anjuna, with its famous Wednesday market, and Vagator still exude some hippy cool and party vibe, while the laid-back beaches of Morjim, Aswem and Mandrem are low-key but burgeoning family-friendly resorts with some flashy beachfront huts. In the far north, Arambol is a popular paragliding centre and budget traveller enclave with cheap clifftop accommodation.
Top experiences in North Goa
North Goa activities
Private, All-Inclusive Tour of Goa
After a 9am pickup at your Goa city hotel, meet your guide and travel in a private air-conditioned vehicle to reach Old Goa, also known as Velha Goa (velha means old in Portuguese). This was the original capital of the state of Goa and the second capital city established by the Portuguese in India. It was established in 1510 and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Appreciate this slice of history as your guide shows you the many churches in Old Goa.Next, visit the Mangueshi Temple, one of the largest Hindu temples in the state of Goa. It was completed in 1560 and was originally a very plain building. Over the centuries it has been renovated and expanded. Admire the current lavish temple as your guide points out key elements like the Mangesh Linga.Then continue to the Shanta Durga Temple, a large temple complex near the village of Kavalem, before touring a spice plantation in the town of Ponda. The plantation is spread over a large area where TK SPICES are grown. After receiving a traditional Aarti welcome and a garland of marigolds, tour the plantation then enjoy a buffet lunch on site including traditional Goan dishes served on a banana leaf (vegetarian options available). After lunch, visit the Portuguese Latin Quarters in the city of Panaji, including Fontainhas (or Bairro das Fontainhas, in Portuguese). Here the Portuguese influence is easy to see in the architecture, the narrow streets, and the buildings painted in lively colors. Continue to the village of Dona Paula near Panaji. Formerly called Oddavell, this village was re-named in honor of a beloved and generous benefactor. It is now home to the National Institute of Oceanography. Finally, explore Panjim City, the capital of the state of Goa, on the banks of the Mandovi River, including the Baroque Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church on the main square (known as Praça da Igreja in Portuguese), colorful villas, and cobblestone streets. Then sit back and relax for the return to Goa in your private vehicle, arriving at your hotel around 5pm.
Goa Sunset Sightseeing Cruise and Dinner (from North Goa Hotels)
You will be picked up at your hotel in North Goa around 04:00 PM. You will have an English speaking guide this evening. You will be driven to the Jetty and board your boat. Your cruise will float down the river to the Dona Paula Bay, past the Adil Shah Palace which was the first building of Panjim that was built by the Sultan as his summer palace and used to house the Goa Secretariat. While on this cruise, you can listen to Western and Indian music. After the cruise ends, you will disembark and travel in your private vehicle to see local sights such as the Immaculate Conception Church with a panoramic view of Panaji City from Altinho Hill. You will also visit the Maruti Temple. To conclude your evening excursion, enjoy a buffet dinner at a popular local restaurant. (Beverage Excluded) After dinner you will be dropped off at your hotel in North Goa.
Uncover India–Delhi to Goa
For travellers on a budget who are after an experience full of the very best India has to offer, this tour showcases man-made wonders and natural marvels without missing its most famous cities and sights. From the shining marble of the Taj Mahal and the sparkling shores of Goa, to Rajasthan’s colourful forts and temples, connect with the culture and spirit of this incredible land. Our expert CEOs will take the hassle out of planning but leave you free to choose sites that really shine, so you can encounter India the way you (and your wallet) like.
North to South India on a Shoestring
From the hectic pace of northern Delhi to the beaches of Goa and the fishing nets of relaxed Kochi, this epic journey packages the subcontinent’s highlights into three well-paced weeks. Watch the sunrise at Savitri temple in Pushkar and explore the canals of Alleppey on your way to a homestay with a local family. With your accommodation and transport arranged by our CEOs, you can concentrate on choosing your own adventure. Pack your trip with everything you want – and nothing you don't. What are you waiting for? Lush hills, bustling cities, and mouth-watering curries await!