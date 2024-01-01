The most northerly and largest beach is a beautiful stretch of sand, which fills up for a few hours each afternoon when domestic coach tours unload their swift-clicking tourist hordes to make the most of its good swimming. Avoid this time of day and you’ll have plenty of room for lounging on its pretty, boulder-studded sands.
Vagator Beach
North Goa
