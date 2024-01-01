Vagator Beach

North Goa

The most northerly and largest beach is a beautiful stretch of sand, which fills up for a few hours each afternoon when domestic coach tours unload their swift-clicking tourist hordes to make the most of its good swimming. Avoid this time of day and you’ll have plenty of room for lounging on its pretty, boulder-studded sands.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • OLD GOA, INDIA - DECEMBER 27, 2018: Unidentified tourists visit the famous landmark - Basilica of Bom Jesus (Borea Jezuchi Bajilika) in Old Goa, India. Basilica is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Basilica de Bom Jesus

    13.79 MILES

    Famous throughout the Roman Catholic world, the imposing Basilica de Bom Jesus contains the tomb and mortal remains of St Francis Xavier, the so-called…

  • Sé Cathedral

    Sé Cathedral

    13.73 MILES

    At over 76m long and 55m wide, the cavernous Sé Cathedral is the largest church in Asia. Building commenced in 1562, on the orders of King Dom Sebastiao…

  • Goa Chitra

    Goa Chitra

    27.09 MILES

    Artist and restorer Victor Hugo Gomes first noticed the slow extinction of traditional objects – from farming tools to kitchen utensils to altarpieces –…

  • Reis Magos Fort

    Reis Magos Fort

    8.93 MILES

    Opened to the public in 2012 as a cultural centre, Reis Magos Fort overlooks the narrowest point of the Mandovi River estuary, making it easy to…

  • Church of Saint Cajetan in Old Goa, India; Church & Convent of St Cajetan Shutterstock ID 115804678; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Church & Convent of St Cajetan

    13.82 MILES

    Modelled on the original design of St Peter’s in Rome, this impressive church was built by Italian friars of the Order of Theatines, sent here by Pope…

  • Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

    Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

    10.67 MILES

    Named after the late Dr Salim Moizzudin Abdul Ali, India’s best-known ornithologist, this serene sanctuary on Chorao Island was created by Goa’s Forestry…

  • Church of St Francis of Assisi

    Church of St Francis of Assisi

    13.7 MILES

    West of the Sé Cathedral, the Church of St Francis of Assisi is no longer in use for worship, and consequently exudes a more mournful air than its…

Nearby North Goa attractions

1. Chapora Fort

0.25 MILES

Chapora’s old laterite fort, standing guard over the mouth of the Chapora River, was built by the Portuguese in 1617, to protect Bardez taluk (district),…

3. Chapora Harbour

0.52 MILES

The narrow road northwest of the village leads you past lots of village homes with rooms for rent, up to a small harbour where the day’s catch is hauled…

4. Temple

0.64 MILES

Hindu temple on the Chapora road.

5. Ozran Beach

0.71 MILES

With shacks occupying the sands, Goa trance heavy on the sound systems, and cows thronging among the people, there’s a distinctly laid-back vibe here,…

7. Anjuna Beach

1.86 MILES

Anjuna’s charismatic, narrow beach runs for almost 2km from the rocky, low-slung cliffs at the northern village area down beyond the flea market in the…