Ujjain Temple Tour
Day 1 : Arrival At Indore - Omkareshwar - Indore (77 Kms / 2 Hrs) On the day of arrival at Indore airport, our Holidays At representative meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Later proceed for half day guided tour to Omkareshwar, visit the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple (one of the twelve Jyothirlingas), Bade Ganeshji Ka Mandir, Sandeep Mahaamuni Ashramam (Where lord rishna was educated with Balrama ans Sudama from Maharshi Sandipani), Bhartrihari Caves, Harsiddhi Temple, Mangladas Mandir & Mahakleshwari Shaktipeeth. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : Indore - Maheshwar - Indore (95 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for half day guided tour to Maheshwar, visit Rajarajeshwara Temple, Queen's Fort & Ahilyabai Ghats. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Indore - Ujjain - Indore (60 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast, later proceed for full day guided tour to Ujjain, visit several - tiered temples of Ujjain are distinguished by their carved overhanging balconies and their intricately worked doorways. Ganesh Mandir, Harsiddhi Mandir, Siddhavat Tree, Kaalbhairav Temple, Navgraha Mandir & Mahakaleshwar Mandir. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Departure from Indore Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Indore airport to board the flight for your home.
Picturesque Mandu Day Tour from Indore
Today in the morning post breakfast you are picked by our driver from your hotel in Indore and you will be driven up to Mandav covering a distance of nearly 100 kms. On your way you enjoy the serenity of nature and capture the scenic beauty of the plateau and high green area in your camera. As you reach Mandu your guided tour starts with the visit of celebrated Jahaz Mahal which is modeled in the shape of ship and stands in the mid of two large ponds of water and it creates an illusion of a ship. This palace was built by Ghiyasuddin. Close to this palace you visit the Hindola Mahal which is in the shape of a swing. The beautiful arches and the swinging falls add up to the charm. You also visit the Jami Mosque in the village area. This grad mosque was built by Sultan Hoshang Shah. Just behind the Mosque you visit the tomb of this builder – Hoshang Shah. The other prominent buildings you get to see are – Asharfi Mahal, Dai ka Mahal etc. Another most impressive palace is Rupmati’s pavilion which reminds us of the romantic story of Rani Roopmati and king Baz Bahadur. The legends say that erstwhile the rani was a shepherdess form Narmada terrain and was gifted with a sweet voice. The king was enamored by her voice and beauty and as the lady could not leave her native land, So the king made this beautiful pavilion as her about and made this girl as his principal queen. After having the romantic feel of the Mandu Palaces you are driven back to your hotel in Indore.