Picturesque Mandu Day Tour from Indore

Today in the morning post breakfast you are picked by our driver from your hotel in Indore and you will be driven up to Mandav covering a distance of nearly 100 kms. On your way you enjoy the serenity of nature and capture the scenic beauty of the plateau and high green area in your camera. As you reach Mandu your guided tour starts with the visit of celebrated Jahaz Mahal which is modeled in the shape of ship and stands in the mid of two large ponds of water and it creates an illusion of a ship. This palace was built by Ghiyasuddin. Close to this palace you visit the Hindola Mahal which is in the shape of a swing. The beautiful arches and the swinging falls add up to the charm. You also visit the Jami Mosque in the village area. This grad mosque was built by Sultan Hoshang Shah. Just behind the Mosque you visit the tomb of this builder – Hoshang Shah. The other prominent buildings you get to see are – Asharfi Mahal, Dai ka Mahal etc. Another most impressive palace is Rupmati’s pavilion which reminds us of the romantic story of Rani Roopmati and king Baz Bahadur. The legends say that erstwhile the rani was a shepherdess form Narmada terrain and was gifted with a sweet voice. The king was enamored by her voice and beauty and as the lady could not leave her native land, So the king made this beautiful pavilion as her about and made this girl as his principal queen. After having the romantic feel of the Mandu Palaces you are driven back to your hotel in Indore.