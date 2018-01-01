Tour to BIDAR: Fort, Palaces, Frescoes, Tiles and Necropolis

Your Licensed, professional guide with executive chauffeur reports at 0730 am at your place of stay to explore the day long visit to Bidar after 3 hrs safe drive. Experience the change in landscape, crop fields, cattle and feel the weather. There will be Tea/ coffee / washroom stop. You will start exploring the Bahamani Tombs complex (12 large impressive mausoleums arches, niches and huge domes)Tucked away from the town, esp the tomb of Ahmad Shah-al-Wali decorated with beautiful paintings and inscribed with Quran verses. The graves are draped in satin and regularly prayed in. Continue to visit the Octagonal Tomb (Chaukhandi) once the spiritual adviser, features calligraphy and stone work above the arched doorways. Solah Khamba Mosque has 16 pillars, raised on a high clerestory with windows of perforated screen-work in different geometrical patterns of Deccani style. Rangeen Mahal, The woodwork is made in the Persian and Indian style art works made of sea shells. stucco art on the walls of this palace. There are also several verses carved out in the palace that speak of love and admiration for the king and the throne. Inside the Fort, Takhat Mahal or the Throne Palace, Tarkash Mahal – a palace said to have been built for the Turkish wife of the sultan, royal kitchens and royal baths all offer the visitors glimpses of the grandeur of a bygone era. Madrasa of Mahmud Gawan is an ancient residential university was built and maintained on the lines of Madrasa of Khurasan. Barid shahi tombs, normally open all sides are of Ali Barid and his sons who was one of the first Sultan of the Bidar Deccan Sultanate, mostly unadorned from the outside but have beautiful Persian tiles on the inside. The karez consists basically of a network underground canals, punctuated by vertical shafts to the surface, The karez taps into the ground water sources (or natural springs) and transports it through the underground tunnel to the settlement, ending in a surface canal and/or pools in the village for various uses like drinking, washing, ablution, watering livestock, and also further used for irrigating fields, orchards and gardens. Your Presumptuous vegetarian Lunch is served (included) amidst the ramparts of the Bidar fort ruins inside. Gurudwara Shri Nanak Jheera Sahib – an unrestrained of pure clear and clean water springs continuously. Narasimha Jharni is an ancient underground 300mtr tunnel cave temple at the Manichoola hill range associated with Lord Narasimha, 4th an incarnation of Hindu god Vishnu. Before you return back to Hyderabad enjoy shopping of of Bidri ware — metal articles damascened (ornamented with wavy lines) in floral and geometric designs with silver wire.