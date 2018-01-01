Welcome to Mapusa

Mapusa (pronounced ‘Mapsa’) is the largest town in northern Goa, and is most often visited for its busy Friday market, which attracts scores of buyers and sellers from neighbouring towns and villages. It’s a good place to pick up the usual range of embroidered bed sheets and the like, at prices far lower than in the beach resorts.

Many travellers pass through Mapusa anyway as it’s the major transport hub for northern Goa buses. Most amenities are arranged around the Municipal Gardens, just north of the Kadamba bus station and main market site.

Arrival transfer from Goa airport (Dabolim, Airport Goa) to City center Hotels and All North Goa Destination's Hotels like: - Panaji, Calungute, Baga, Arpora, Sikuram, Candolim, Anjuna, Vagator, Mapusa, Ponda, Arambol and Parra etc.   
