Welcome to Xiàhé
In an arid mountain valley at 2920m above sea level, Xiàhé has a certain rhythm about it and visitors quickly tap into its fluid motions. The rising sun sends pilgrims out to circle the 3km kora (pilgrim path) that rings the monastery. Crimson-clad monks shuffle into the temples to chant morning prayers. It’s easy to get swept up in the action, but some of the best moments come as you set your own pace, wandering about town or in the splendid encircling mountains.
Top experiences in Xiàhé
Amazing hotels and hostels
Recent articles
Xiàhé activities
China Backroads
Modern and ancient; bustling and pacific; crowded and isolated—China is a study in mind-blowing contrasts. This trip explores all of them, from the skyscrapers of modern Hong Kong and Beijing to the 3,000-years-plus history of Xi’an, eastern terminus of the Silk Road and the isolated monasteries and rural villages of the Tibetan grasslands that remain virtually untouched by the twenty-first century. This truly is where time stands still and passes you by, often at the same moment. Travel tip: Leave your watch at home.