Private Tour: Coffee and Beaches Day Trip from São Paulo
When your guide picks you up at your hotel, drive by private vehicle to the city of Santos located approximately 1-hour from São Paulo. Pass impressive landscapes and interesting structures, with commentary from your guide along the way.Arriving at Santos, drive along the shore with views of the world’s largest beachfront garden as well as the Port of Santos harbor, once the most important in Brazil due to its thriving coffee exportation. Then, head to Old Town to see its main attraction, the coffee stock exchange and the Coffee Museum.Although the Official Coffee Exchange opened in 1914, it wasn’t until 1922 that the unfinished Coffee Palace (Palácio do Café) was inaugurated. Follow your guide on a tour of the building, restored in 1998, and admire the 120-foot (37-meter) clock tower and the gorgeous stained glass panel found on the trading room ceiling.Inside the museum, learn about Brazil’s coffee industry through permanent and temporary exhibits, including coffee sacks, scales and tasting tables on display. If you’d like, enjoy a coffee drink at the museum's Café (own expense); perhaps try an Afogatto – espresso, vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce served with a cinnamon stick! Outside, stroll along the decorative pavement of the boulevard with its coffee bean pattern.Next, take an approximate 10-minute ferryboat to reach the city of Guarujá. Located on Santo Amaro Island, the city boasts dozens of beaches along 14 miles (23 km) of sandy shoreline and is a favorite getaway for São Paulo city dwellers. Visit several wonderful beaches including Asturias, Pitangueiras and Enseada.Depending on your preference, you may spend a bit more time at any one, including Tombo Beach, distinguished for its great waves and restaurant options. This charming beach, bordered by four Atlantic Forest-covered mountains, is a good spot to sunbathe or watch the local surfers expertly navigate the waves.When you’re hungry for lunch, your guide will recommend a selection of local eateries. You’ll have your choice of casual options such as Bar do Dinho, with great portions of seafood, as well as more sophisticated venues like Rufino’s, considered the best seafood restaurant in Guarujá.When you’ve had your share of fun in the sun, your guide will return you by private transport to your hotel in São Paulo.
Private Tour: Santos and Guaruja Beach
On this tour, you can start by visiting the center of Santos, where you can take a historical tram to see the many attractions of the city, such as the coffee museum, housed in a beautiful building built in the early part of the 20th century. You will pass through the streets that show architecture and the whole potential of coffee times in Brazil.This tour also passes by the edge of the beach of Santos, which is one of the largest beach gardens in the world. Visit the monument of the 500 years of Brazil from the famous architect Oscar Niemeyer. From here you can see the city with gorgeous panoramic views and finish by visiting the beautiful beaches of Guaruja, where you can enjoy a delicious lunch and spend some time on the beach.
Private Tour from Santos Cruise Terminal to Guarujá Island
Beach Tour - Santos City e Guaruja Island Your experience will start with pick up in a private vehicle from Santos cruise terminal.Two coast cities. Santos is one of the oldest cities founded in Brazil and has the biggest harbor in the whole Latin America. Its development is totally connected with the coffee production in the 19th century. We will visit the coffee Museum, where we can also taste special Brazilian gourmet coffee, check the new town and its Guinness Book beach gardens and check a panoramic view of the beach. Taking a ferry boat for only 10 min, we arrive in Guarujá island. It has a large selection of beaches and lookout points, from the latter of which visitors will be able to take some excellent photographs. Is one of the most elegant resorts in São Paulo’s cost with special Atlantic nature and beautiful beaches to enjoy. Since 1970, with the expansion of the city and a boom in the local real estate market, the island has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state of São Paulo.
Santos: Full Day Beaches Tour
On this tour, you can start by visiting the beaches of Santos, moving to another city Sao Vicente ( The first brazilian village ) you will visit Porchat Island and after you can take the cable car to reach the Hang Gliding Hill with gorgeous panoramic view.This tour also passes by the edge of the beach of Santos, which is one of the largest beach gardens in the world. Visit the monument of the 500 years of Brazil from the famous architect Oscar Niemeyer. After our trip continue by ferry towards the city of Guaruja ( The Atlantic Pearl ) where you will visit some amazing beaches and spend some time in relax enjoying a coconut water.
Santos: Full Day Beaches Shore Excursion Tour
Santos: Full Day Shore Excursion Rain Forest and Indian Reservation Tour
After morning pickup from the port, travel towards the city of Guaruja by ferry. This driving tour has incredible views of the mountains that surrounded the area, the beaches and the rain forest.Driving towards Rio de Janeiro through a coast road that starts at the south of Brazil and reachs the north of the country.Browse the Native Brazilian arts for sale, and hear more about the TUPI-GUARANI people. Walk across the Indian reservation, where you can see the simple life of the TUPI-GUARANI people.Your local guide will be keen to make the tour as personal as possible. He will assist you with his expertise and recall interesting anecdotes for you before bringing you back to your cruise ship.