Private Tour: Coffee and Beaches Day Trip from São Paulo

When your guide picks you up at your hotel, drive by private vehicle to the city of Santos located approximately 1-hour from São Paulo. Pass impressive landscapes and interesting structures, with commentary from your guide along the way.Arriving at Santos, drive along the shore with views of the world’s largest beachfront garden as well as the Port of Santos harbor, once the most important in Brazil due to its thriving coffee exportation. Then, head to Old Town to see its main attraction, the coffee stock exchange and the Coffee Museum.Although the Official Coffee Exchange opened in 1914, it wasn’t until 1922 that the unfinished Coffee Palace (Palácio do Café) was inaugurated. Follow your guide on a tour of the building, restored in 1998, and admire the 120-foot (37-meter) clock tower and the gorgeous stained glass panel found on the trading room ceiling.Inside the museum, learn about Brazil’s coffee industry through permanent and temporary exhibits, including coffee sacks, scales and tasting tables on display. If you’d like, enjoy a coffee drink at the museum's Café (own expense); perhaps try an Afogatto – espresso, vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce served with a cinnamon stick! Outside, stroll along the decorative pavement of the boulevard with its coffee bean pattern.Next, take an approximate 10-minute ferryboat to reach the city of Guarujá. Located on Santo Amaro Island, the city boasts dozens of beaches along 14 miles (23 km) of sandy shoreline and is a favorite getaway for São Paulo city dwellers. Visit several wonderful beaches including Asturias, Pitangueiras and Enseada.Depending on your preference, you may spend a bit more time at any one, including Tombo Beach, distinguished for its great waves and restaurant options. This charming beach, bordered by four Atlantic Forest-covered mountains, is a good spot to sunbathe or watch the local surfers expertly navigate the waves.When you’re hungry for lunch, your guide will recommend a selection of local eateries. You’ll have your choice of casual options such as Bar do Dinho, with great portions of seafood, as well as more sophisticated venues like Rufino’s, considered the best seafood restaurant in Guarujá.When you’ve had your share of fun in the sun, your guide will return you by private transport to your hotel in São Paulo.