Where to Drink “Chopp” in Rio de Janeiro

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If sipping an ice-cold beer is an activity you enjoy, then adding Rio de Janeiro to your travel list is a must. Across this city you’ll find neighborhood botecos (casual bars) and restaurants serving up chopp, or chope, a light draft beer pulled fresh from a tap or keg. Traditionally it’s poured practically freezing cold with a thick creamy top, called a colarinho, in a small glass so there’s not enough time for your beer to get warm in the tropical climate. Originating from the German word schoppen, which refers to a half-liter glass, chopp and its associated brewing traditions can be attributed to European immigrants in the late 19th century.

Pair this frosty cold beer with some classic Brazilian fare and you’re set. Here, Rio de Janeiro–based photographer Marina Calderon takes us around her city to show off the best spots to grab a glass, and she describes why they're worth your time.

Chanchada

Left: Quiabo à moda chanchada (okra), carne assada da muda (slow-roasted beef) and a beef cheek croquette at Chanchada. Right: Patrons at Chanchada enjoying chopp.

Located in Botafogo, Chanchada was created as a tribute to the neighborhood bars of Rio's North Zone, bringing the atmosphere and flavors of the city's suburbs to the South Zone. Its popularity comes down to a simple formula: impeccably poured draft beer that's always icy cold and creamy, outstanding food, and attentive service that remains impressively efficient despite the bar being packed most days.

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To accompany your beer, don't miss the quiabo à moda chanchada (okra with a rich miso-based sauce), the carne assada da muda (slow-roasted beef) and the perfectly crispy torresmo (pork crackling).

Bar Lagoa

Left: Bar Lagoa. Right: Breaded steak with potato salad and chopp at Bar Lagoa.

A true Rio institution, Bar Lagoa has been welcoming guests since 1934. Over the decades, it has preserved the timeless elegance of its art deco interiors, complete with white-tablecloth service, formally dressed waiters and an old-world charm that has largely disappeared elsewhere in the city.

One of the restaurant's veteran waiters has been working here since 1981, and paintings honoring generations of waiters decorate the walls – a fitting tribute to the personalities who have become almost as famous as the restaurant itself. They have a reputation for being a bit grumpy, though I've always found them pleasant.

For starters, order the codfish fritters and beef croquettes. Then, the breaded filet steak (filé à milanesa) and the German-inspired Kasseler pork chop with potato salad are favorites. The potato salad alone is worth the visit.

Rua do Senado and Labuta Braseiro

Crowds on Rua do Senado.

Left: Serving chopp at Labuta Braseiro. Right: Labuta Braseiro's garlic bread.

Rua do Senado in downtown Rio has undergone a revival in recent years, becoming one of Rio's liveliest destinations for bars, restaurants, live music and cultural events. Every Saturday, Armazém do Senado, founded in 1907 in a historic warehouse, hosts a lively roda de samba (samba jam session), where locals gather to sing along. It's a great place to enjoy a chilled draft beer while experiencing the vibrant atmosphere of old Rio.

If your priority is both great food and draft beer, however, I recommend walking a few steps further to Labuta Braseiro. Specializing in charcoal-grilled meats, Labuta combines the laid-back atmosphere of a traditional bar with the quality of a Brazilian barbecue. For sharing, order the grilled chicken hearts – a beloved Brazilian barbecue staple – served with garlic farofa (a garnish of manioc flour sautéed with butter), alongside garlic bread and the house beef sausage stuffed with queijo coalho (a firm Brazilian grilling cheese).

If you're especially hungry, go for either the picanha (Brazil's signature top sirloin cap) or the flavorful fraldinha (flank steak), both expertly grilled over charcoal.

Bar do Gomes (Armazém São Thiago)

Left: Enjoying chopp at Bar do Gomes. Right: Bar do Gomes.

Affectionately known as Bar do Gomes, Armazém São Thiago is one of Santa Teresa's most iconic bars. Opened in 1919 as a neighborhood grocery store, it has preserved much of its original details, wooden shelving and vintage decor, offering visitors a glimpse into Rio's past.

Today, it's best known for its feijoada fritters (bolinho de feijoada), perfectly chilled draft beer and welcoming atmosphere that attracts locals, artists and visitors alike.

Adega do Pimenta

Adega do Pimenta.

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Located in one of Santa Teresa's most traditional corners, Adega do Pimenta is the perfect place to settle into a table inside or simply stand outside with a cold draft beer while watching the neighborhood's yellow tram slowly roll by.

Many locals say Adega do Pimenta that serves the best draft beer in Santa Teresa. The menu reflects its German heritage, offering a variety of sausages, croquettes and traditional dishes such as Eisbein (slow-cooked pork knuckle). It's an excellent stop for anyone looking to pair beer with comforting German cuisine.

Bar do Mineiro

Bar do Mineiro.

An Estrella Galicia draft beer with feijoada at Bar do Mineiro.

Bar do Mineiro is one of Santa Teresa's most beloved spots and an essential stop for anyone exploring the neighborhood. The restaurant is famous for its exceptional feijoada, black bean and pork stew. On weekends it's common to find both locals and visitors lining up outside to enjoy this classic dish, served with rice, toasted cassava flour, sautéed collard greens and fresh orange slices – the traditional accompaniments. Pair it with an Estrella Galicia draft beer.

Although the draft beer here is slightly more expensive than at many other bars, Bar do Mineiro earned its place on this list thanks to the overall experience. It's a great place to begin an afternoon in Santa Teresa before continuing on to Bar do Gomes and Adega do Pimenta, both just a short walk away.

Velho Adonis

A foamy pour at Velho Adonis.

Left: Velho Adonis. Right: Ice-cold chopp at Velho Adonis.

Hidden away in the neighborhood of Benfica, Velho Adonis is one of those rare places that embodies the soul of Rio de Janeiro. With more than 60 years of history, it began as a Portuguese-style neighborhood tavern. After nearly closing its doors, it reinvented itself, and today it remains one of Rio's culinary landmarks, celebrated for its food, old-school atmosphere and what many beer lovers consider the city's finest draft beer.

One of the restaurant's greatest treasures is its historic draft beer system. The original cooling coil – nearly 90m long – has been used for decades to keep the beer at the perfect serving temperature.

To accompany your beer, start with some of the Portuguese-inspired appetizers. The codfish fritters are delicious, as well as the octopus pastry and the octopus with bacon. The menu also features a selection of classic Portuguese dishes for those looking for a more substantial meal.

Adega Pérola

Adega Pérola.

Octopus vinaigrette, herring, goat cheese and smoked haddock at Adega Pérola.

Few places are as iconic in Copacabana as Adega Pérola. Open since 1957, this neighborhood institution has built its reputation around one specific feature: a refrigerated display case showcasing around 60 Portuguese- and Spanish-style tapas, all prepared fresh and served directly from the counter.

The selection ranges from seafood to cured meats and cheeses, allowing guests to create their own assortment of small plates. With so many options, choosing can be difficult, but I always go for the octopus vinaigrette, goat cheese and smoked haddock.

Katz-Sü

Left: Pork fried rice at Katz-Sü. Right: Toasting with chopp at Katz-Sü.

If you're in the mood for more contemporary food, Katz-Sü, in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood, offers a great combination of draft beer and contemporary Asian cuisine.

The restaurant blends Japanese, Korean and Thai influences with Brazilian ingredients. Its relaxed atmosphere, sidewalk seating and shareable dishes make it an excellent choice for either a leisurely lunch or dinner with friends. For the table, I recommend ordering the Komah tuna, Darumãnk gyoza, Katz-Sü chicken wings and the pork bao.

Don't skip dessert. The standout is the Tamarindo Slurp, an unexpected combination of white chocolate ganache, tamarind sorbet, a crisp tuile and passion fruit sauce – a refreshing finish to the meal.

Braseiro da Gávea

Sausage at Braseiro da Gávea.

Left: Garlic bread and chopp outside of Braseiro da Gávea. Right: People hanging out at Braserio da Gávea.

Braseiro da Gávea is almost always busy and is absolutely packed on weekends. It's where hungry locals and visitors flock for some of the city's best grilled meat.

Come with time to spare, as this is the kind of place where patience is part of the experience. The crowd gathered outside can look intimidating, but don't be discouraged. Simply add your name to the waiting list with the waiter who has mastered the seemingly chaotic system of assigning tables. Somehow, it works flawlessly.

While you wait, head to the side counter, where you can enjoy an ice-cold draft beer with some of the house specialties. The garlic bread is one of my personal favorites, but you can't go wrong with the grilled sausage, chicken hearts or any of the other barbecue snacks coming straight off the grill.

Weekend waits of 40 minutes or more are common, but they rarely feel that long. Standing outside with friends, sipping draft beer and sharing appetizers while the aroma of sizzling meat fills the air is an authentic Rio experience in itself.

Friends enjoying chopp at Adega Pérola.

If you've still got time to spare, some additional spots worth a visit include Galeto Sat’s, Restaurante Bar Brasil, Jobi, Brisa Bar, Amarelinho da Cinelândia, Cachambeer, Bar do Bode Cheiroso and Restaurante Faraj.

Thirsty yet?

All photos are by Marina Calderon for Lonely Planet.