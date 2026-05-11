With centuries of history and as the setting of a hit TV show, Derry compellingly blends the past and modernity. It is one of the largest cities in Northern Ireland, a 4-hour bus ride from Dublin, making it perfect for a short trip.

There's lots of history to absorb here, from the Siege of Derry to the Battle of the Bogside and Bloody Sunday. A stroll around the 17th-century city walls that encircle the city is a must, as is a tour of the Bogside murals, along with taking in the burgeoning live-music scene in the city's lively pubs. And if you visit during October, you’ll notice that Derry goes a bit harder than most for Halloween. Here's what to expect (as well as three other top reasons to visit).

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1. Join the Halloween Festival

In October, pubs paint their windows with Jack Skellingtons, ghosts and pumpkins, and the Guildhall’s clock turns a deep shade of orange. Derry is invested in creating what it says is the biggest Halloween festival in Europe. It kicks into gear in the days leading up to Halloween, with haunted ghost tours, art exhibitions and performances, culminating in a parade on the night of October 31. Kids dressed in all manner of costumes dance to the beat of Michael Jackson’s Thriller down the city’s streets, and the night is capped off with fireworks.

Left: The Walled City Brewery on Ebrington Sq. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet Right: A performer at the Halloween Parade. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet

The Monster Halloween Funfair on Ebrington Sq. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet

Left: A Halloween Parade performer. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet Right: The Monster Halloween Funfair on Ebrington Sq. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet

The city’s decision to go all in on Halloween may seem arbitrary, but Derry has a deep connection with the spooky season. Ireland is the birthplace of Halloween, which has its roots in Samhain, a Celtic pagan festival that celebrated the harvest and the approach of winter. It is believed that the veil between the living and the dead thins during this time, and wearing masks and costumes is a way for people to disguise themselves from spirits. The history of these festivities also ties into the Troubles. During that era, with regular bomb threats in the city center, Derry residents did not spend much time in pubs. Local legend says that one creative pub owner sought to attract customers back with a fancy costume party. When it too became the target of a bomb threat, the revelers were not dissuaded; they merely continued on to the next pub. Costume parties have since become an obsession, spreading throughout the city.

It’s clear there is also another reason for Derry’s annual Halloween festivities – community. The locals emphasize the unique sense of community that motivates inhabitants to dress up, assist in organization, and join the fun – all to keep the festival alive.

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2. Walk the Walls

Built in the early 17th century as defense for settlers from England and Scotland, Derry’s city walls make it the only remaining completely walled city on the island of Ireland. You can spend a delightful afternoon strolling the walls, which are approximately 1.5km in circumference, orbiting Derry’s history in the process. Book a tour to get the most out of it.

Cannons along Derry’s city walls. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet

Left: Artillery St from the city walls. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet Right: Bishop's Gate. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet

The "Derry Girls" mural. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet

Along the way, spot the Derry Girls mural, an ode to the heartwarming TV show set in 1990s Derry. Another sight along the walls is St Columb’s Cathedral, an impressive building originally constructed in 1633 by The Honourable The Irish Society. Walking by the pews as sunlight streams through the dazzling stained-glass windows makes the cathedral a spiritual experience even for nonbelievers.

3. Delve into History

Derry has had its share of turbulent history. Following attacks on peaceful civil rights campaigners in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, the region was plunged into a period of civil unrest and violence known as the Troubles. While the Troubles officially came to an end with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, the past remains especially present in the Bogside, the site of the Bloody Sunday massacre. The Museum of Free Derry in this neighborhood is dedicated to remembering the struggle for civil rights. Its in-depth collection of memorabilia, photos and videos provides a clearer understanding of Derry’s past and the monumental role of the Bogside in the civil rights movement.

The Museum of Free Derry in the Bogside. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet

Left: The Peace Bridge over the River Foyle. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet Right: St Columb’s Cathedral. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet

A monument in the Bogside. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet

Around the museum, you will spot several monuments – to those killed by British forces during the Troubles and to IRA (Irish Republican Army) members, among others. The past connects with the present at the Free Derry monument, painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag. This monument remembers the iconic slogan "You are now entering Free Derry," which was painted on a wall in the Bogside during the Troubles and widely became seen as a symbol of the civil rights movement.

Derry’s history is also reflected at the Peace Bridge. Its construction was intended to unite the principally Protestant east bank with the primarily Catholic west bank. Opened in 2011, it connects Derry’s city center with Ebrington Square, a newly developed plaza that was originally occupied by Jacobite forces during the Siege of Derry and was later the site of a barracks. These days, it’s populated by bars, restaurants and The Ebrington Hotel, a four-star hotel housed in a building dating back to 1842.

4. Go On a Pub Crawl

O'Loughlins on Waterloo St. Beatriz Antunes/Lonely Planet

Saving the best for last – a good old-fashioned pub crawl. A must-visit in Derry is O’Loughlin's. Its bright red facade is easy to spot. Inside, the walls are covered in vintage posters, antique signs, trinkets and memorabilia. Order a freshly poured Guinness in this time capsule, and drink it under old jugs and lanterns hanging from the ceiling. Come during one of the pub’s trad music sessions for a truly special experience, enjoying a pint amid the live music.

To start planning your trip, download the Lonely Planet app or check out our Ireland guidebook for local tips, maps and more.