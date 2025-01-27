Southern Africa is one of the best and most varied places to go on safari in Africa. This is a region that’s home to some of Africa’s best and most famous parks and wildlife areas: Kruger (South Africa), Etosha (Namibia), Chobe and the Okavango Delta (Botswana) and Hwange (Zimbabwe) to name just a few. On a first-time safari, you may want to anchor your visit around these classic destinations.

But these parks are just a few of the safari possibilities in Southern Africa. This is a region where there are almost no limits on what you can do, from the ultra-exclusive fly-in safari where everything, including great luxury, is included, to a self-drive safari where you’re the one who makes the decisions. The luxury option is a particular specialty of Botswana (although it’s possible in many places elsewhere), while the self-drive safari is a popular option across the region.

And where to go? South Africa is probably the pick for a wide range of safari choices that you can pair with other, non-safari highlights. For a quieter, self-drive safari, it just has to be Namibia or Botswana (yes, they've perfected both this and the high-end safari). Zambia and Zimbabwe might not have the same profile as their neighbors, but they’re brilliant places to look for animals.

After all, these beautiful wild creatures are what a safari is about, and Southern Africa is home to some of the last great wildlife populations on earth.

Seeing these wonderful animals in the wild is what a safari is ultimately all about and Kruger is a popular choice. WitR/Shutterstock

Which countries are considered part of Southern Africa?

Five countries form the safari heartland of Southern Africa: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia. These countries have a strong tradition of safaris, numerous national parks, and strong conservation credentials. When you think about a classic Southern African safari, these five are usually the focus.

Other Southern African countries offer safari possibilities, albeit on a smaller scale. The question of scale is especially in play when talking about eSwatini and Lesotho, both of which are tiny and entirely enclosed by South Africa. Malawi is an emerging safari destination, with a handful of excellent parks. Mozambique, too, has some outstanding parks but security is an issue in some parts of the country. While worthy destinations in their own right, each of these places is unlikely to be your choice if this is your first time experiencing a safari in Africa.

When should I visit Southern Africa?

Although Southern Africa’s seasons can be loosely divided into wet and dry periods, the further south you go, especially into South Africa, the more the year will resemble the four seasons of summer (December to February), autumn or fall (March to May), winter (June to August) and spring (September to November).

April to October

For most travelers, Southern Africa is at its best during the dry season, which runs from around April to October. Rains are possible at either end of this period – sometimes the rains linger into April or begin early in October. But for the most part, you can expect dry, mild conditions throughout these months. It can even get quite cold in the evenings and overnight in July and August. By October, temperatures – and, further north, humidity – are starting to rise and landscapes are drying out, which means that animals congregate towards the last remaining water sources, making them easier to see.

The region becomes a green wonderland during the wet season. Nick Fox/Shutterstock

November to March

Throughout much of Southern Africa, the first rains begin in November and continue through to March. They tend to build through the season, with short afternoon downpours in November, and longer periods of heavy rain through February and March. These wetter months also correspond with the region’s warmest temperatures. With so much water around, animals tend to disperse and can be more difficult to find.

However, there are some benefits to traveling at this time. In all but the desert areas of the Kalahari and Namib, the landscape will be swathed in green, especially later in the wet season. The wet season is also when migratory bird species arrive from Europe and North Africa, flying into the area around November and staying until March or April.

How many days do I need in Southern Africa?

One of the best things about going on safari in Southern Africa is that you can go for as long or as short a period as you want. Each country, or even each region within each country, could be the centerpiece of a fine safari, but you could also combine various regions and countries during an extended trip. For most travelers, the longer you stay, the better. If time is tight, you could still have a wonderful experience in three or four days. With more time at your disposal, your safari could easily stretch to weeks.

On a first-time safari, it's best to build your itinerary around one or two of the major parks. In South Africa, you could make Kruger NP the focus of your visit. In Namibia, it might be Etosha NP with time spent amid the dunes of Sossusvlei. Botswana has the Okavango Delta and Chobe National Park, with the advantage of being close to Victoria Falls as well. The possibilities are rich and seemingly endless – you could easily spend a lifetime exploring Southern Africa and still not see everything.

How long you stay, and how much you can see while you’re there, can also depend on how you get around. Flying between parks in small planes that land at remote but convenient airstrips is the quickest way to travel, thereby maximizing how much you can see in the time available; in some places, such as the Okavango Delta, certain isolated concessions and accommodations are accessible only by air. Flying is also the most expensive way to travel. Traveling by road between destinations will give you a close-up view of this beautiful region, but you could end up spending more time on the road than in the places that you came so far to see.

Southern Africa is your best option if you'd like to do a self-drive safari. Philip Lee Harvey for Lonely Planet

Is it easy to get in and around Southern Africa?

Southern Africa is easy to get around. Most countries have professional safari industries, road networks are generally in good condition, and this is the best region in Africa for a self-drive safari.

Nowhere else in Africa is it easier to rent a 4WD (often with a rooftop tent) and drive out to explore the wilderness. Some rental companies, such as Drive Botswana organize vehicle rental, campsite bookings and itinerary plans, while others just supply the vehicle. You’re free to go where and when you want, and the road infrastructure makes this especially easy in South Africa, Namibia, and, to some extent, Botswana. Public transport isn't an option, so this is as close as you’ll get to independent travel while on safari.

The other main option for a Southern Africa safari is to join an organized trip. This can either be a private tour (on which you’ll have the guide, driver and transport to yourself) or a group tour (where you’ll share these with other travelers). Safari tours span a range of budgets, from sleeping in ground tents to ultra-luxurious, all-inclusive experiences. Check out the wide range of options available at Safari Bookings and see what works best for your needs.

What is the Big Five?

A common goal of many safari-goers is to see the "Big Five" (lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhino). The name comes from the fact that these were the animals that were most difficult to hunt, as defined by professional (mostly European and American) hunters back in the early 20th century. These five are certainly thrilling to see in the wild but remember that many travelers get just as much pleasure from seeing a cheetah, African wild dog, zebra or giraffe.

Game reserves in Botswana and the rest of Southern Africa carefully control their visitor numbers. Henk Bogaard/Shutterstock

National Park or private reserves?

National parks and game reserves provide the backbone of the safari experience in Southern Africa. But in recent decades, a new wave of wildlife destinations has taken root. These private reserves (mostly in South Africa), community-run concessions or conservancies (across the region) have added greatly to the amount of land under conservation protection.

The reserves and conservancies that shadow South Africa’s Kruger NP are a good example, adding tens of thousands of square kilometers to the amount of land available to wildlife in the Greater Kruger ecosystem. Botswana is another example – apart from Moremi Game Reserve, most of the Okavango Delta is carved up into private or community-run concessions rather than any traditional form of official protection.

Among the main benefits of such places is that only those staying on the reserve or conservancy are permitted to enter, which controls visitor numbers. Off-road driving or night game drives are also possible (but not for self-drivers), and most such places have strong ties to local communities – village visits and other encounters may be possible.

Top places to go on safari in Southern Africa

South Africa

South Africa is the dominant force when it comes to safaris in Southern Africa. It has the greatest variety of landscapes, a highly professional safari industry with a strong conservation track record, and an impressive portfolio of national parks and other reserves.

Kruger National Park is one of the most popular destinations for a safari in the region. PACO COMO/Shutterstock

Greater Kruger

Kruger National Park is one of Africa’s premier parks, home to the Big Five and all manner of other creatures. It has an excellent road network, a fine series of camps in all areas of the park, and it forms part of a Transfrontier Peace Park that will one day take in (and allow border-free travel between) Kruger and neighboring parks and reserves in Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Kruger can get busy, but it’s a fantastic place in which to watch wildlife.

Running along Kruger NP’s western border is a series of private or community reserves, including Sabi Sand, MalaMala, and Timbavati. No fences separate them from the park and wildlife comes and goes between them. But unlike in the park itself, there are limited accommodation possibilities, only those staying on the reserves may visit and a range of activities (including night drives) are possible. If you can afford them, these reserves are like having the best of Kruger but without the crowds.

Elsewhere

South Africa is an entire safari world unto itself, so widespread and wonderful are the parks and reserves that it offers. In the north and northwest, there’s the fabulous Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park (which South Africa shares with Botswana) or Madikwe Game Reserve. Elsewhere, there’s rhino-rich Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, Pilanesberg National Park (one of Africa’s most accessible reserves and home to the Big Five), and Phinda Private Game Reserve, one of Southern Africa’s best.

This shortlist barely scratches the surface; there are dozens of parks and reserves across the country of various sizes that are committed to saving particular species.

Alongside these, South Africa’s wide-ranging appeal takes in world-class wine regions, incredible hiking in the Drakensberg Mountains, and Africa’s best surfing, in addition to cosmopolitan cities like Cape Town. Combine these with your safari, and you’ll add great depth to your holiday.

Botswana is an expensive safari destination but it's well worth the money. THP Creative/Shutterstock

Botswana

Botswana consistently ranks among travelers as their favorite safari destination, and it’s a well-deserved accolade. Part of the appeal lies in its undeniable natural wonders, but it's also about the country's policy of not selling its soul to the god of tourism. Unless you’re self-driving and staying in campsites (which is a wonderful way to travel), safaris here are expensive; there are very few options for midrange travelers. It helps keep numbers down and promises a more intimate safari experience for those who visit.

Okavango Delta & Chobe National Park

Occupying a vast swathe of land across the north of the country, the Okavango Delta – the world’s largest inland delta, a watery world of marshes, rivers and verdant islands – changes from one year to the next. Accessible from Maun, it incorporates Moremi Game Reserve, the various reserves around Khwai, and dozens of private and community concessions that are home to ultra-luxurious and exclusive tented camps. The wildlife all across the Delta is like a natural paradise untouched by the passage of time and the human footprint.

Bordering the Delta to the east is Chobe National Park, one of Southern Africa’s largest parks. This is where you find some of the largest elephants (and largest elephant herds) anywhere, not to mention a full cast of predators and prey. Savuti and Chobe Riverfront (close to the provincial gateway town of Kasane, and the ideal place for a boat safari) are the main regions here, and you could easily spend a week in this park alone.

If you only visit two places in Botswana on safari, make it Chobe and the Okavango.

The Kalahari

There is something elemental about Botswana’s natural landscapes, thanks to the Kalahari. The Kalahari Desert, one of the world’s largest, begins just south of the Okavango and its blue-green abundance. In the north of the Kalahari, dazzling white salt pans extend across Nxai Pans and Makgadikgadi Pans national parks, before yielding to the golden grasslands of the epic Central Kalahari Game Reserve and Khutse Game Reserve. Down south, Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park is a classic reserve that spills over into South Africa.

In all of these parks, you may have to work a little harder to see wildlife, but great rewards await those who are patient. You’ll be spellbound in the meantime by these special landscapes.

Etosha National Park is packed with wildlife. R.M. Nunes/Shutterstock

Namibia

Namibia is often described as Africa for beginners. That’s largely because, like Botswana, it’s one of the safest countries on the continent. It also has excellent infrastructure, which extends both to roads and to the overall safari industry.

The main draw from a safari perspective is Etosha National Park, which belongs among Africa’s elite parks thanks to its incredible natural beauty and prolific wildlife. Like Kruger in South Africa or the Masai Mara in Kenya, Etosha is surrounded by private, exclusive reserves that offer the best of the landscape but with limited crowds.

Elsewhere, it’s the landscapes as much as the wildlife that draws visitors. The sand dunes of Sossusvlei rank among the most beautiful in Africa – the sight of a gemsbok (oryx) walking the red sands of the Namib is a classic image of Southern Africa. Elsewhere, the rugged mountains of Damaraland shelter desert-adapted lions, elephants and rhinos, and have millennia-old rock art, while Fish River Canyon well deserves its oft-quoted sobriquet as the "Grand Canyon of Africa."

Zambia

Experienced safari travelers think of Zambia as the quiet achiever, a little-known safari destination that deserves far more attention than it receives. Zambia has fewer parks, perhaps, than other Southern African nations but they are outstanding. South Luangwa National Park is the undoubted jewel, known as one of the best places to see leopards anywhere in the region. For something a little wilder, North Luangwa, Kafue, and the storied Liuwa Plain all offer prime wilderness experiences.

It's also the rare safari traveler that comes to Zambia and doesn’t visit Victoria Falls, which straddles the country’s border with Zimbabwe. And even down around this extraordinary natural phenomenon, two parks – Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park (known for elephants and rhinos) and Lower Zambezi National Park – have plenty to offer.

Camp Hwange is a popular destination within Zimbabwe's national park. Jonathan Gregson for Lonely Planet

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is another safari country that sees far fewer visitors than it deserves. Hwange National Park, in the country’s east, is known for its lion and elephant populations – it was here that Cecil the Lion, who was killed by a hunter in 2015, once lived – and all-round wildlife populations. It’s a massive, wonderful park that also forms part of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA), which connects parks and reserves across five countries, from here all the way to Angola.

Other stellar safari destinations in Zimbabwe include Mana Pools National Park (known for allowing walking safaris through predator-rich country), Gonarezhou (famous for its dramatic scenery) and Matusadona, which rises beautifully from the shores of Lake Kariba in the country’s north.

My favorite thing to do on safari in Southern Africa

If I could go to just one place on safari in Africa, it would be the Okavango Delta. I’ve had the good fortune to stay in stunning tented camps in the Delta’s inner reaches, to visit conservation projects helping to save the Delta’s wild places and to camp alone in the heart of lion country in Moremi and Khwai.

There really is nothing better than driving out into the delta, along its 4WD trails that encircle the waters, knowing that any of the big cats (lion, leopard or cheetah) could appear at any moment. That, to me, is the true wonder of going on safari – not so much what you see, but the anticipation and sense of magical possibility of what lies around the very next corner. And then when it comes to night-time, I love nothing better than to lie in the safety of my rooftop tent and wait for the lions to roar nearby.

How much money do I need for an Southern African Safari?

Costs vary widely across Southern Africa. If you choose a budget safari where you sleep in a ground tent and share the chores (setting up camp, cooking), you might be able to find a safari for around US$100 per person per day. At the other end of the price scale, an all-inclusive luxury safari could cost fifty times that. Most safaris, of course, fall somewhere in between these two extremes.

Numerous factors will affect the cost of your safari. One is the level of luxury or comfort of your chosen accommodation and another is the season in which you travel – costs are generally higher (and availability lower) during high season, which usually corresponds to the May/June to October dry season, with further peaks during South African school holidays. Also important is the type of safari: a private safari where you travel between parks by plane will cost more than a group or self-drive safari where you travel by road.