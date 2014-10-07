7 Day Southern Swing Accommodated

Day 1: Windhoek – Kalahari (270 km) (LD) On the first day we head straight to the Kalahari Desert. Stopping at a couple of small towns along the way we reach our accommodation by lunch time ready for an afternoon sunset game drive. Day 2: Kalahari – Fish River Canyon area (400 km) (BLD) We head off early in the morning towards Keetmanshoop where we visit the Mesosaurus Fossil Site for a guided tour. Here we also have a chance to see the Quivertree. After our tour we head to our accommodation for the evening arriving late-afternoon. Day 3: Fish River Canyon area – Luderitz (430 km) (BLD) This morning we visit Fish River Canyon which is allegedly the second largest canyon in the world. We get some time to enjoy the canyon and some of the different look out points in the morning light. Once we are finished here we head off to our next destination, Luderitz. Day 4: Luderitz (B) There is some free time this morning to take part in an additional boat cruise if you wish to do so or to simply relax and enjoy the town and its German architecture. Late morning we take a drive out to the Ghost Town, Kolmanskop for guided tour and lots of photo opportunities. After this we also visit Diaz Point to see the bird life. Day 5: Luderitz – Sesriem (125 km) (BLD) Heading north, we travel deep into the Namib Desert. We arrive at our accommodation late-afternoon, allowing us to watch the sunset and the changes in colour across the deserts red sand. Day 6: Sesriem – Sossusvlei – Sesriem (BLD) An early start today is essential and worthwhile to watch the sunrise amongst the dunes. We have the chance to visit Big Daddy, Dead Vlei and Dune 45 before heading back to the lodge for some free time. Later in the afternoon we take a short drive out to visit Sesriem Canyon before coming back for dinner and enjoying the last night of the tour. Day 7: Sesriem – Windhoek (370 km) (BL) After breakfast we make our way along the scenic roads back to Windhoek. We arrive late-afternoon and you will be dropped back at your hotel/guesthouse.