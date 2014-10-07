Welcome to Fish River Canyon
At one level, the numbers don’t lie: the canyon measures 160km in length, up to 27km in width, and the dramatic inner canyon reaches a depth of 550m. But as impressive as these numbers are, it’s difficult to get a sense of perspective without actually experiencing the enormous scope of the canyon, something best done on the monumental five-day hike that traverses half its length. The reward is nothing less than an unforgettable relationship with one of Africa’s greatest natural wonders.
14-Day Namibia Highlights from Windhoek
Starting out in Windhoek, leave for the Kalahari Desert where you'll enjoy a sunset nature drive. See the amazing Quiver Tree Forest near Keetmanshoop as well as the Naute Dam — Namibia’s third largest dam — and view the spectacular Fish River Canyon with a scenic sundowner drive in Aus. Explore the Duwisib Castle, a grand medieval fortress in the hills of Southern Namibia, and travel to Maltahöhe. Enjoy the timeless magnificence of Sossusvlei and Dead Vlei, with a 4x4 drive into the Namib Desert. See the Sesriem Canyon and Kuiseb Canyon, and travel to Walvis Bay and Swakopmund. Embark on a sundowner drive to the Moon Landscape near Swakopmund with ample time to explore this quaint and popular seaside city resembling a small German town. Visit the ancient rock engravings and the Organ Pipes in Twyfelfontein and the scenic vistas in Damaraland, and enjoy an amazing sundowner drive in the Aba Huab River. Visit a Damara village near Twyfelfontein and make the most of our game-viewing opportunities in Etosha National Park. You'll also stop at a local handicraft market in Okahandja on the way back to Windhoek.
7 Day Southern Swing Accommodated
Day 1: Windhoek – Kalahari (270 km) (LD) On the first day we head straight to the Kalahari Desert. Stopping at a couple of small towns along the way we reach our accommodation by lunch time ready for an afternoon sunset game drive. Day 2: Kalahari – Fish River Canyon area (400 km) (BLD) We head off early in the morning towards Keetmanshoop where we visit the Mesosaurus Fossil Site for a guided tour. Here we also have a chance to see the Quivertree. After our tour we head to our accommodation for the evening arriving late-afternoon. Day 3: Fish River Canyon area – Luderitz (430 km) (BLD) This morning we visit Fish River Canyon which is allegedly the second largest canyon in the world. We get some time to enjoy the canyon and some of the different look out points in the morning light. Once we are finished here we head off to our next destination, Luderitz. Day 4: Luderitz (B) There is some free time this morning to take part in an additional boat cruise if you wish to do so or to simply relax and enjoy the town and its German architecture. Late morning we take a drive out to the Ghost Town, Kolmanskop for guided tour and lots of photo opportunities. After this we also visit Diaz Point to see the bird life. Day 5: Luderitz – Sesriem (125 km) (BLD) Heading north, we travel deep into the Namib Desert. We arrive at our accommodation late-afternoon, allowing us to watch the sunset and the changes in colour across the deserts red sand. Day 6: Sesriem – Sossusvlei – Sesriem (BLD) An early start today is essential and worthwhile to watch the sunrise amongst the dunes. We have the chance to visit Big Daddy, Dead Vlei and Dune 45 before heading back to the lodge for some free time. Later in the afternoon we take a short drive out to visit Sesriem Canyon before coming back for dinner and enjoying the last night of the tour. Day 7: Sesriem – Windhoek (370 km) (BL) After breakfast we make our way along the scenic roads back to Windhoek. We arrive late-afternoon and you will be dropped back at your hotel/guesthouse.
7 Day Southern Swing - Camping
Day 1: Windhoek – Kalahari (270 km) (LD) (Camping) We depart from Windhoek in the morning and travel through the Kalahari Desert, arriving at our campsite in time for lunch. The afternoon consists of a game drive and a sundowner on top of one of the dunes. Day 2: Kalahari – Fish River Canyon Area (400 km) (BLD) (Camping) We leave the Kalahari Desert in the morning and visit the Mesosaurus Fossil Site just outside of Keetmanshoop. After our guided tour we continue on our way to our campsite for the night just 24km away from Fish River Canyon. Day 3: Fish River Canyon Area – Luderitz (430 km) (BL) (Hotel) It’s an early start to visit the breath taking landscape, Fish River Canyon. We get some time to visit a few of the canyons view points and take in the amazing views. After this, we head to the coastal town of Luderitz and aim to arrive late afternoon. Day 4: Luderitz – Aus (125 km) (BLD) (Camping) There is some free time this morning to take part in an additional boat trip if you wish to do so, or to just relax and enjoy the German architecture throughout the town. Late morning we drive to Kolmanskop and get a guided tour of the abandoned Ghost Town. After the tour we visit Diaz Point to see the bird life and stop to see the wild horses in Aus before reaching our campsite. Day 5: Aus – Sesriem (350 km) (BLD) (Camping) Heading north, we reach the Namib Desert driving through some beautiful landscapes. We arrive at the campsite late afternoon, ready for a beautiful sundowner over the desert. Day 6: Sesriem – Sossusvlei – Sesriem (120 km) (BLD) (Camping) A pre-dawn start is a must this morning in order to climb Dune 45 and watch the sunrise over the Namib Desert. We then take a drive to Dead Vlei and Big Daddy to spend some time here before heading back to the camp for a free afternoon. Late afternoon we explore Sesriem Canyon on foot (just 5km from the campsite) before coming back to the camp for a well earnt dinner. Day 7: Sesriem – Windhoek (350 km) (BL) After breakfast we begin our drive along the scenic roads back to Windhoek.
Cape Town to the Serengeti
Marvel at the world's highest sand dunes, float through the Okavango in a dugout "mokoro" canoe, and meet the San Bushmen in the blazing Kalahari Desert on this epic overland adventure. Journey across nearly half of the African continent – from the southern tip of Africa to Kenya – and soak up the vibrant colours, culture, and scenery of eight countries. Our overland adventure vehicles (OAVs) are an adventurous and affordable way to enjoy the region’s intriguing combination of wilderness and rural villages while camping under Africa’s big sky will provide a unique perspective. Take the road less travelled and come away with jaw-dropping photographs and a deeper understanding of this incredible continent.
Serengeti, Falls & Cape Town Adventure
Marvel at some of the world's highest sand dunes, float through the Okavango Delta, and meet the San Bushmen in the blazing Kalahari Desert on this epic overland adventure. Explore eight countries all in one 40-day trip, beginning in Kenya and moving down towards Africa's southernly tip. Our overland adventure vehicle (OAV)s are an adventurous and inexpensive way to enjoy the region’s intriguing combination of wilderness and rural villages, while camping under Africa’s big sky will provide a unique perspective. Take the road less traveled and come away with jaw-dropping photographs and a deeper understanding of this incredible continent.
Dunes, Deltas and Falls (Southbound)
If you want to soak up the colours, culture, and scenery of this incredible region, this is the ultimate expedition into southwestern Africa. Experience wildlife safari drives, leave footprints on the world's highest sand dunes, wonder at the majesty of Victoria Falls, and canoe wildlife-rich deltas. Our overland adventure vehicle (OAV)s are an adventurous and inexpensive way to see the highlights, while wilderness camping will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife – drift off to sleep to the call of cranes and awake to the rustle of elephants grazing on nearby riverbanks.