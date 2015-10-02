Welcome to Chobe National Park
Chobe was first set aside as a wildlife reserve in the 1930s and became Botswana’s first national park in 1968. It encompasses three iconic wildlife areas that all carry a whiff of safari legend: Chobe Riverfront, which supports the park's largest wildlife concentration; the newly accessible and Okavango-like Linyanti Marshes; and the remote and soulful Savuti, with wildlife to rival anywhere.
Whether you’re self-driving and camping under the stars, or flying into your luxury lodge, Chobe can be enjoyed by everyone.
Chobe Day Trip From Victoria Falls
The Chobe day trip sets off early morning from Victoria Falls depending on your pick up location, and heads to the Chobe National Park in Botswana. You will be transferred by vehicle approximately 43 miles (69 km) to the Kazungula border between Zimbabwe and Botswana where your Botswana Guide will meet you. Once you are through the border post you will be taken straight to the Chobe River where you will spend the morning game viewing from a cruise boat. The morning cruise ends around lunch time and you will be taken to a hotel on the riverbank for lunch.After lunch you will be taken by safari vehicle for an afternoon game drive in the Chobe National Park. There you will have an opportunity to enjoy an abundance of wildlife. After the game drive, you will be taken back to the Kazungula border where you will be met by your Zimbabwean guide for your return transfer to Victoria Falls, arriving at approximately 6:30pm.
Chobe Extended Day Trip from Victoria Falls
This is a full-day game viewing safari in the Chobe National Park with a difference. Because you are picked up earlier, this is the choicest time to encounter some of the big cats and nocturnal animals on the 1-hour drive to the border through the Zambezi National Park. You will be at the Chobe National Park`s gate slightly before 6:30am to start the day with half-day game drive in the park. This is the best time to see big cats, as they will still be active and hunting. The drive will continue until your break for lunch about noon.Lunch will be at the Chobe Safari Lodge (served buffet style) and after lunch, you will have some time to relax before the afternoon boat cruise on the Chobe River. This is a 3-hour cruise starting in the afternoon and ending about sunset. The cruise affords a chance to encounter many types of birds and other wildlife as they visit the river for a last drink of the day, and of course, the African sunset from your boat on river.You will be at the Zimbabwe border around 7:00pm for the 45 mile (70km) transfer to your Victoria Falls hotel. Again, this is a great time to see the cats of the Zambezi National Park, as they will be out and hunting. You will be back to your hotel around 8:00pm.
Chobe National Park Day Trip from Victoria Falls
The Chobe National Park is host to the worlds largest elephant population at an estimated 50,000 elephants. It is famous for its large herds of elephants, buffalo’s and zebras. There are also huge prides of lions in the park. Chobe National Park is home to some of the most diverse species of animals in the world. Chobe is also known to have over 460 bird species, making it one of the world’s premier destinations for birdwatchers. The Chobe River is one of the only rivers in the World that flows in both directions. During the dry season the river flows East. But during the rainy season the flow of the Zambezi River pushes upstream to make the Chobe River flow West. Your day will begin with a transfer from your hotel in Victoria Falls to the Kasane border post. (Please note that Visas may be required for some nationalities). From the border post you will then be transferred to the Chobe River where you will embark on a morning game cruise. The game cruise on the Chobe River brings you close to brilliant bird life, pods of watering hippos, primeval crocodiles and elephants, breath-taking in their sheer number. Lunch will be served after the game cruise. After lunch you will then head deeper into the Chobe National Park in an open game drive vehicle. The afternoon’s land-based safari heads deeper into the Park to spot the elusive big cats that make Chobe their home. After the game drive you will be transferred back to the Kasane border post and then back to your hotel in Victoria Falls.
Full-Day Hwange National Park Tour from Victoria Falls
The day gets off to an early start when your driver picks you up from your Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe hotel at 6 a.m. The drive to the park is about 2.5 hours, and you’re likely to arrive at Hwange Main Camp at around 8:30 a.m.After being transferred to a comfortable, custom-made open 4x4 game drive vehicle, the mid-morning game drive commences. Hwange National Park is home to some of the continent’s last great elephant and buffalo herds, with a population that varies between 20,000 and 110,000, as they move to and from the adjoining Chobe National Park.The National Park also features massive herds of buffalo, sable, hippo, zebra, and giraffe. The predators which subsequently follow suit include lion, leopard, cheetah, crocodile, and hyena. Other smaller, yet not less significant, animals resident to the park include wildebeest, waterbuck, kudu, jackal, eland, bat-eared foxes, and more.After a morning of pure wilderness exploration, you will break for lunch, either dining at a nearby Hwange safari lodge, or feasting upon a delectable packed lunch at a picturesque picnic site in the park.With your bellies full, and your drinks topped up, it’s time for the final activity of the day — one last game drive around the park.Fascinatingly, Hwange National Park is also home to the largest surviving population of African painted wild dogs in Africa at present. Should you not manage to spot them on your morning or afternoon game drive, they can be viewed at the African Painted Wild Dog Rehabilitation Centre, located a few kilometres from the Hwange Main Camp.After the short drive back to Victoria Falls, you are likely to be dropped off back at your hotel at approximately 7 p.m.
Photographic River Cruise on The Chobe
We cruise on The Chobe river every morning and afternoon in our custom built photo boats helping clients, of all levels of photographic experience, top get the most amazing photographs. If you don't have a big fancy camera don't worry as you will be supplied with one which is included in the price and the photo guide on-board will show you how to use it. At the end of the cruise you will be presented with the 8gig memory card from the camera with all of your images. Drinks and snacks are served on-board during the cruise.
Victoria Falls To Okavango Delta Tour
Day 1: Transfer from the airport to Victoria Falls Rainbow HotelUpon arrival you will be met by your representative and transferred to your hotel. The remainder of your day is at your leisure. Dinner at the hotel. Accommodation is at the Rainbow Hotel or similar for 2 nights. The hotel is close to the town where there are banks, restaurants, etc.Day 2: Victoria FallsAfter breakfast embark on a tour of Victoria Falls, one of seven natural wonders of the world. This afternoon enjoy a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River. (Breakfast & Boma Dinner included).Day 3: Victoria Falls to Chobe National ParkTransfer by road to Chobe National Park located 100km west of Victoria Falls. The rest of the day is at leisure. (Breakfast and Dinner included). Accommodation at Waterlily or Chobe Safari lodge (2 nights).Day 4: Chobe National ParkEarly morning game drive in the Chobe national park. Main breakfast after the game drive. Afternoon boat cruise on the chobe river. (Breakfast and dinner included).Day 5: Chobe National park to Elephant Sands Safari campThe trip departs Elephant Sands after breakfast. Watch these impressive creatures whilst they drink at only a couple of meters away from you, a unique experience! (Breakfast, lunch and dinner) 1 night.Day 6: Elephant Sands to Okavango delta (Maun)Transfer by road through Nata to the heart of the Okavango Delta, a unique wetland system of rivers, crystal clear channels, islands and lagoons that creates a safe haven for innumerable bird and wildlife species. We spend 1 night at Sedia hotel before the Okavango experience the next day. ( Lunch at Planet Baobab and Dinner at the Hotel).Day 7: Okavango Delta MaunSoon after breakfast on this day you will start your Okavango delta day trip experience through Mokoro and game walks. It’s a one day trip in the delta with professional guides and it’s fully inclusive of all meals. Explore the Okavango by Mokoro, a traditional dug-out canoe, by boat or wilderness walks on nearby islands – or fish for pike, bream or tiger-fish.Day 8: Sedia Hotel to Maun AirportThis is the day we will say good bye to each other. You will pack your bags and later own have breakfast and wait for the departure time of the transfer. After Breakfast then you will be transferred to the airport.