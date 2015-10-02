Victoria Falls To Okavango Delta Tour

Day 1: Transfer from the airport to Victoria Falls Rainbow HotelUpon arrival you will be met by your representative and transferred to your hotel. The remainder of your day is at your leisure. Dinner at the hotel. Accommodation is at the Rainbow Hotel or similar for 2 nights. The hotel is close to the town where there are banks, restaurants, etc.Day 2: Victoria FallsAfter breakfast embark on a tour of Victoria Falls, one of seven natural wonders of the world. This afternoon enjoy a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River. (Breakfast & Boma Dinner included).Day 3: Victoria Falls to Chobe National ParkTransfer by road to Chobe National Park located 100km west of Victoria Falls. The rest of the day is at leisure. (Breakfast and Dinner included). Accommodation at Waterlily or Chobe Safari lodge (2 nights).Day 4: Chobe National ParkEarly morning game drive in the Chobe national park. Main breakfast after the game drive. Afternoon boat cruise on the chobe river. (Breakfast and dinner included).Day 5: Chobe National park to Elephant Sands Safari campThe trip departs Elephant Sands after breakfast. Watch these impressive creatures whilst they drink at only a couple of meters away from you, a unique experience! (Breakfast, lunch and dinner) 1 night.Day 6: Elephant Sands to Okavango delta (Maun)Transfer by road through Nata to the heart of the Okavango Delta, a unique wetland system of rivers, crystal clear channels, islands and lagoons that creates a safe haven for innumerable bird and wildlife species. We spend 1 night at Sedia hotel before the Okavango experience the next day. ( Lunch at Planet Baobab and Dinner at the Hotel).Day 7: Okavango Delta MaunSoon after breakfast on this day you will start your Okavango delta day trip experience through Mokoro and game walks. It’s a one day trip in the delta with professional guides and it’s fully inclusive of all meals. Explore the Okavango by Mokoro, a traditional dug-out canoe, by boat or wilderness walks on nearby islands – or fish for pike, bream or tiger-fish.Day 8: Sedia Hotel to Maun AirportThis is the day we will say good bye to each other. You will pack your bags and later own have breakfast and wait for the departure time of the transfer. After Breakfast then you will be transferred to the airport.